Derry see off Cork to march into All-Ireland SFC semi-finals

Derry 1-12 Cork 1-8

Conor Doherty of Derry, 5, shoots to score his side's first goal during the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship quarter-final win over Cork at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

It was another uninspiring All-Ireland quarter-final but Derry secured their place in the last four for the second year in succession with a deserved win over Cork.

In a game that rarely raised the pulses of supporters, save for two quickfire goals in around a minute in the second half, Derry looked to have the edge for the most of the afternoon.

Derry had hit three points after the restart to put themselves four clear. But Cork have relied heavily on their powers of recovery this term, recovering from losing positions against both Mayo and Roscommon. And when Rory Maguire batted an effort over the head of Odhran Lynch and into the net, the Rebels had cut the gap back to one.

However, Derry responded immediately. Conor McCluskey jinked his way part the cover and found Conor Doherty. The Newbridge man still had plenty to do but he picked his spot nicely to kill any chance of Cork building momentum.

Derry looked to be establishing a nice cushion for themselves in the first half, as they led by 0-6 to 0-2 on 25 minutes. To that point, they looked a little more incisive in attack with Shane McGuigan tapping over two frees after Tommy Walsh and Maurice Shanley made heavy tackles when Derry threatened to get a sight on goal.

Cork got one back when Ruairi Deane combined nicely with Ian Maguire to fist one over. Derry ‘keeper Odhran Lynch dropped a point attempt short and Conor Glass did likewise.

At the other end, Steven Sherlock curled over his second 45 of the half and Kevin O’Donovan barreled his way along the end line to point with almost the last action of the half. Cork’s three unanswered scores meant they trailed by the minimum, 0-6 to 0-5, at the break.

Derry took control after half time and pulled five clear at one stage before Cork got back to within a goal. Brendan Rogers kicked two points to finally send Derry into the semi-finals. They could even afford to see a Shane McGuigan penalty saved in injury time.

SCORERS- Derry: S McGuigan 0-4 (4), C Doherty 1-0, B Rogers, E Doherty, Paul Cassidy 0-2 each, N Loughlin, C McFaul 0-1 each

Cork: R Maguire 1-0, C O’Callaghan, S Sherlock (2 ‘45) 0-2 each, C Og Jones, K O’Donovan, R Deane, E McSweeney 0-1 each.

Derry: O Lynch; C McKaigue, E McEvoy, C McCluskey; C Doherty, G McKinless, P McGrogan; C Glass, B Rogers; N Toner, Paul Cassidy, E Doherty; C McFaul, S McGuigan, N Loughlin SUBS: N Toner for Heron (46), L Murray for Loughlin (56), Padraig Cassidy for McFaul (59), S Downey for McEvoy (66), P McNeil for Doherty (70+3).

Cork: M Martin; M Shaney, R Maguire, T Walsh; K O’Donovan, D O’Mahony, M Taylor; C O’Callaghan, I Maguire; B O’Driscoll, R Deane, K O’Hanlon; S Powter, S Sherlock, C Corbett SUBS: E McSweeney for O’Hanlon (40), C Og Jones for Powter (51), B Hurley for Sherlock (56), J O’Rourke for O’Driscoll (59), P Walsh for Deane (66),

Referee: J McQuillan (Cavan)