Derry recover to earn draw with Tyrone

Kieran McGeary of Tyrone is tackled by Padraig McGrogan of Derry. Photo by Ben McShane/Sportsfile

Derry and Tyrone both advanced to the Dr McKenna Cup semi-finals, after the Oak Leafers came from five points down to salvage a draw at Owenbeg last night.

Lachlan Murray rescued the Oak Leafers with a brilliant equaliser in the seventh minute of stoppage time, as a scrappy north-west derby came to life in the closing stages.





Having built up a 0-4 to 0-1 lead, Tyrone launched themselves into the second half, picking off scores through Brian Kennedy and Cathal McShane. And facing a six-points deficit, Rory Gallagher’s side committed extra men forward.



The pressure continued to build, and when McGuigan and Niall Toner arrowed over frees, just two points separated the sides heading into the final ten minutes.

Tensions boiled over late on, with Tyrone’s Pádraig Hampsey shown a straight red card and Derry defender Gareth McKinless sent off on a second yellow.



scorers – Derry: N Toner 0-4 (3f); S McGuigan 0-3 (2f); C Doherty, B Rogers, L Murray 0-1 each. Tyrone: C McShane 0-5 (2f), C Meyler, R Donnelly, B Kennedy, N Sludden (m), C Munroe 0-1 each.

Derry – O Lynch; M Doherty, E McEvoy, C McCluskey; C Doherty, G McKinless, P McGrogan; P Cassidy, B Rogers; N Toner, P Cassidy, N Loughlin; B McCarron, S McGuigan, L Murray. Subs: O McWilliams for Loughlin (27), D Cassidy for Doherty (38), A Tohill for McCarron (42), N O’Donnell for D Cassidy (60)

Tyrone – B Gallen; N McCarron, C Munroe, P Hampsey; C Quinn, P Harte, N Devlin; B Kennedy, R Donnelly; C Meyler, C Kilpatrick, N Sludden; C McShane M Donnelly, D Mulgrew. Subs: M McKernan for Quinn (h-t), K McGeary for Sludden (42), E McNabb for Mulgrew (58), D Canavan for M Donnelly (58), F Burns for R Donnelly (72)

Ref – N Cullen (Fermanagh).