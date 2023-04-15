Derry minors cruise to win against Down with John Boyle and Oisín Doherty to the fore

Ulster MFC Derry 1-21, Down 0-3

Derry comfortably defeated Down in their Group 'A' clash. Photo: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Derry were comprehensive 21-point winners over Down in the Group 'A' round one clash of the Electric Ireland Ulster Minor Football Championship at Páirc Esler in Newry.

