Derry minors cruise to win against Down with John Boyle and Oisín Doherty to the fore

Ulster MFC

Derry 1-21, Down 0-3

Derry comfortably defeated Down in their Group 'A' clash. Photo: Ray McManus/Sportsfile Expand

Derry comfortably defeated Down in their Group 'A' clash. Photo: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Derry were comprehensive 21-point winners over Down in the Group 'A' round one clash of the Electric Ireland Ulster Minor Football Championship at Páirc Esler in Newry.

The visitors were fancied coming into the tie, having beaten the Mourne men heavily a couple of weeks previous in the Ulster league. The inside duo of John Boyle and Oisín Doherty did most of the damage with the mixture of well-worked and outlandish scores.

