Derry eye semi-final redemption after Rebels run out of road at last-eight stage

Derry 1-12, Cork 1-8

Conor Doherty of Derry shoots past Cork's Matty Taylor to score a goal in the 49th minute of the All-Ireland SFC quarter-final. Photo: Sportsfile

If anything has defined Cork on this championship run, it’s been their powers of recovery. From six points down they scalped Mayo. And from four in arrears against Roscommon they again found a way.

They went to that same well once more here. Trailing by four after 25 minutes, they hit the last three points of the half to leave the minimum between the teams at the break. And after conceding three unanswered points immediately after the break, they manufactured a goal through Rory Maguire to get back to within one.

But Derry’s experience is hard-earned. They are back-to-back Ulster champions and, now, back-to-back All-Ireland semi-finalists. They have operated at an altitude Cork have only had a taste of.

And when they worked a goal of their own on 49 minutes, some 60 seconds after Maguire palmed over Odhran Lynch, it was clear Cork wouldn’t be digging their way out of this one.

Conor Doherty restored Derry’s four-point lead. And trailing by four against Derry in this mood is football’s equivalent of standing at Everest base camp and looking up.

That was the winning margin in the finish with Cork sub Eoghan McSweeney grabbing the last point of the game.

But in reality Derry had more in hand. Shane McGuigan saw a penalty saved by Micheál Aodh Martin in injury time.

This is an All-Ireland quarter-final that will quickly be forgotten, not that Derry will care. It was drab. Dour even. But Derry were better in most facets.

Surely mindful of Steven Sherlock’s range and consistency, they didn’t concede a free in the scoring zone, with the St Finbarr’s man lofting over two beautiful 45s.

Today's Sports News in 90 Seconds - 3rd July

“We knew how dangerous Cork are when they hit momentum,” Derry manager Ciarán Meenagh said. “And how good they are on opposition kick-outs, the heavy zonal press. When they turn you over, and get their tails up, they’re a breed of people that are innately very confident, and that’s a dangerous thing.

“So we talked about when they did get the turnovers. And the big scores, it wasn’t about what happened, it was about how we reacted. And there you are, straight from their goal, the players dusted themselves down, went up the other end of the field, and stuck the ball into the net.

“From that point on I felt we were well on the road. Because that was worth more than three points to us, it was a huge sucker punch for Cork as well.”

Cork boss John Cleary didn’t quibble with the result. His side were likely to fade given their more taxing schedule but Cleary agreed they hadn’t helped themselves. They managed just nine scores from 22 shots, including some crucial misses after half-time.

“Our conversion rate was 27-28pc (at half-time) and they were 60pc and they were more efficient. We kind of snapped at things and on another day Matt (Taylor) puts that over the bar and gives us a great lift after half-time with our first attack.

“Looking back, we had a couple of chances that we didn’t put over and that would have put doubts in their minds.

“It wasn’t the turning point of the game but we had two chances after half-time when we were still a point down and we didn’t take them. It was inevitable Derry were going to come up and get their scores and that’s what happened.”

He agreed with Meenagh’s assessment that Derry’s breakneck response to Cork’s goal was the decisive moment.

“The goal gave us a lifeline, maybe a bit out of the blue. Next thing, we gave away the goal back, which was a killer.

“After that, we tried hard and valiantly but I think Derry probably had our measure there – four points, they missed a penalty but they were able to suck it up.

“We threw caution a bit to the wind towards the end and told lads to power forward. I did think that we were a bit flat today – it was a warm day out there, a big pitch, maybe after the last two weeks our big players around the middle weren’t as energetic and as lively as they were.

“Overall, I think we were just beaten by a better team on the day, who were more efficient than we were.”

Cleary agreed that Cork need more top-level games.

“You look at how clinical Kerry were,” Cleary said. “That’s the level you’ve got to get to. I suppose maybe if fellas had more experience of doing this, they might do things differently the next time. Cork have been out of it there for a number of years.

“I suppose the first thing we need to do is get back into Division 1, which is not easy either because Division 2 is very competitive.

“You become battle-hardened then. I think the other thing is trying to develop a panel so that you’d have 24 or 25.”

Derry are back to the stage where they ran out of road last year. Meenagh revealed that defeat to Galway, where they managed just 1-6, has been watching “forensically”.

“We got to an All-Ireland (semi-final) last year, so it’s nice to get back there,” Meenagh said. “We got promotion, won the McKenna Cup, and another Ulster title. I think there is some commentary out there that Derry aren’t among the elite teams, and that’s fair.

“But it’s our job now to get ourselves back and do ourselves slightly more justice than we did in last year’s semi-final.”

SCORERS – Derry: S McGuigan 0-4 (4f); C Doherty 1-0; B Rogers, E Doherty, Paul Cassidy 0-2 each; N Loughlin, C McFaul 0-1 each. Cork: R Maguire 1-0; C O’Callaghan, S Sherlock (2 ‘45) 0-2 each; C Óg Jones, K O’Donovan, R Deane, E McSweeney 0-1 each.

Derry: O Lynch 7; C McKaigue 7, E McEvoy 7, C McCluskey 8; C Doherty 8, G McKinless 8, P McGrogan 7; C Glass 8, B Rogers 8; N Toner 6, Paul Cassidy 7, E Doherty 8; C McFaul 7, S McGuigan 6, N Loughlin 7. Subs: N Toner for Heron (46), L Murray for Loughlin (56), Pádraig Cassidy for McFaul (59), S Downey for McEvoy (66), P McNeil for Doherty (70+3).

Cork: M Martin 7; M Shanley 6, R Maguire 7, T Walsh 6; K O’Donovan 7, D O’Mahony 6, M Taylor 6; C O’Callaghan 7, I Maguire 6; B O’Driscoll 6, R Deane 6, K O’Hanlon 6; S Powter 6, S Sherlock 6, C Corbett 6. Subs: E McSweeney 6 for O’Hanlon (40), C Óg Jones 7 for Powter (51), B Hurley 6 for Sherlock (56), J O’Rourke 6 for O’Driscoll (59), P Walsh for Deane (66),

Ref: J McQuillan (Cavan)