Derry expose ‘vulnerable’ Tyrone to leave rivals shell-shocked

It took what seemed like an eternity for anyone to emerge from the Tyrone dressing-room yesterday in Omagh.

The post-mortem within was sufficiently enough that the celebrating Derry players and their last lingering supporters had cleared the pitch by the time Brian Dooher finally came out.

“We definitely were aware of the enormity of the challenge, we didn’t underestimate that,” he insisted, disregarding any notion that Tyrone had walked blindly into a trap yesterday in Healy Park.

“We just didn’t perform, that’s the long and short of it.”

Dooher was an appropriate emissary in the circumstances.

On three occasions in his playing career, he was part of a Tyrone that felt the pain of defeat in Ulster and then went on to win Sam Maguire via the scenic route.

Last year, he and Feargal Logan constructed an unlikely fourth All-Ireland for the county from the rubble of a 16-point loss in Killarney.

This wasn’t quite on that scale. But it felt no less damaging. Asked what the key is now to another Tyrone mid-season renaissance, Dooher didn’t pretend to have any solutions.

“If you had the answer you would tell me it. I don’t know,” he shrugged.

“Boys try to go out and do the best they can. I don’t believe any player doesn’t, just days things don’t work for them, the other team’s better or hungrier.

“Today was a typical example. Can we do something to rectify it, that’s the big question.”

The outlook was notably sunnier for Rory Gallagher. In a season when Derry had been tipped for promotion, only to suffer dispiriting losses to Galway and Roscommon, Gallagher took his team to Omagh and came away looking like the smartest man in the ground.

“Yeah, I felt they were a small bit vulnerable,” he admitted. “It’s not easy being All-Ireland champions. I know myself from the experience from being involved with Donegal. You think you’re doing things right but sometimes you need a wee kick up the backside.

“They’ve got that now. They’ll respond. From my point of view, I felt we were getting better. We wanted to play against the better teams but you have to start beating them.”

Vulnerability is the eye of the beholder.

But it had been growingly apparent all year that Tyrone haven’t had the easiest season-after-the-season before.

None of the seven players they have lost from last year’s All-Ireland winning panel might have been the missing ingredient yesterday, but as a collective, they left Tyrone thinning on top.

Discipline has become an issue.

Brian Kennedy and Conor McKenna picked up red cards number seven and eight in nine games so far this year in league and championship.

And it was Kennedy’s red, as needless a sending off as you’ll see this year, that sent Tyrone’s afternoon into a tailspin yesterday.

Trailing by 0-7 to 0-4, Tyrone launched an attack through a long Niall Morgan kick-out to Kennedy, who was isolated next to Gareth McKinless.

Kennedy won the kick and claimed the mark but kicked out at McKinless and left Paddy Neilan with no choice but to send him off.

Then, from the very next attack, Derry cut inside the Tyrone defensive line and Ethan Doherty flicked the ball over the top for Paul Cassidy to run on to.

All afternoon, Cassidy’s footwork was catching Tyrone out and this time, he sidestepped Morgan, who fouled.

Shane McGuigan stepped up to tuck the resultant penalty snuggly into the corner of the Tyrone net.

Effectively, that was it.

Derry were too well drilled, had too much pace and too big a lead to do anything other than see this out, a coming of age win for them under Gallagher.

“The Galway game was a hard day,” he noted of the day promotion began to get away from Derry.

“The Donegal game last year too. But those players have got that and I would have expected that because I’ve seen it in training.

“Training doesn’t mean you are going to be a top-class player, you have got to have the temperament. But you can see the signs.

“But look I just felt if we imposed ourselves . . . we’re a wee bit of an unknown quantity, to be honest. The top teams haven’t played us. It takes a wee while to feel you out.”

They have Monaghan next in an Ulster semi-final at the Athletic Grounds and if Derry’s trajectory can be believed now, another Division 1 scalp isn’t beyond them.

“Monaghan are a team that we would admire, I certainly admire,” Gallagher stressed.

“They are an unbelievable county and team and they have moved on and rebuilt their team to a certain extent by retaining their older players.

“But look, we will start to focus on them after tonight,” concluded the Derry manager.

SCORERS – Derry: N Loughlin 0-7 (5f, 1 ’45); S McGuigan 1-4 (1-0 pen, 2f); B Herron, C Doherty 0-2 each; G McKinless, E Doherty, E Bradley (m) 0-1 each. Tyrone: D McCurry 0-4 (2f); C McShane (2f), D Canavan (1f, 1m) 0-2 each; N Moran (f), N McNamee 0-1 each.

DERRY – O Lynch 8; B Rogers 8, C McCluskey 7, C McKaigue 7; S Downey 6, C Doherty 8, P McGrogan 7; G Kinless 8, C Glass 8; E Doherty 7, S McGuigan 7, P Cassidy 7; B Heron 8, N Toner 6, N Loughlin 8. Subs: E Bradley 7 for Toner (55), Pádraig Cassidy 6 for Paul Cassidy (64), L Murray 6 for Heron (67), B McCarron 6 for E Doherty (69), P McNeil 6 for Downey (69).

TYRONE – N Morgan 6; M McKernan 6, R McNamee 6, P Hampsey 5; N Sludden 5, P Harte 5, R Brennan 5; C Kilpatrick 6, B Kennedy 4; C Meyler 5, K McGeary 5, F Burns 4; D McCurry 6, C McShane 5, C McKenna 5. Subs: D Canavan 7 for McShane (h-t), M O’Neill 6 for Burns (h-t), B McDonnell 6 for Brennan (55), C Monroe 6 for Sludden (66), M Conroy 6 for McGeary (69).

REF – P Neilan (Roscommon).