Derry dispose of reigning champions Galway to book place in All-Ireland MFC semi-finals

Derry 1-13 Galway 0-4

Derry booked their place in the last four of the All-Ireland Minor Football Championship with victory over reigning champions Galway in a damp Carrick-on-Shannon.

Derry made one change with Cathal McKaigue coming in since the Ulster final win over Monaghan with John Boyle dropping out.

Galway made three changes including the loss of influential attacker Seán Walsh. In came Seán O’Flynn, Stephen O’Grady and Ruairí Walkin,

Cahir Spiers and Eamon Young were lively in the first half and it was the former who kicked an assured Derry into an early lead.

Spiers was involved in the second score, with Oisín Doherty cutting in behind before slotting over.

Brian O’Malley hit the champions’ opener before Derry took off once again. Fionn McEldowney and Johnny McGuckian were involved in a fine Young score.

With 14 minutes gone, Young hit the net. A ball into Conall Higgins sprang loose and he collected possession before giving goalkeeper Walsh no chance, putting Derry 1-3 to 0-1.

Charlie Cox hit the only other Galway score of the half, but it was Derry who took a deserving 1-5 to 0-2 interval lead.

Johnny McGuckian won a free for a Dillon point at the start of the second half and added a point himself as Derry took control of the game once again.

Galway lost Ross Coen to a black card – after his earlier booking – and they were down to 14 men against a controlled Derry.

Spiers, Dillon and substitute Dara McGuckin added scores as Derry eased into the last four.

Scorers – Derry: G Dillon 0-5 (0-4f), E Young 1-3, C Spiers 0-2, O Doherty, J McGuckian, D McGuckian. Galway: C Cox 0-2 (0-1f), C Mulhern 0-1f, B O’Malley 0-1, C Chambers 0-6 (0-4f), E Higgins 1-1, J McGuckian 0-1, R Forbes 0-1, C Downey 0-1, C Spiers 0-1.

Derry: J McCloy; F McEldowney, F Murray, L Grant; C Spiers, C McKaigue, O Campbell; J Sargent, T Rogers; E Young, G Dillon, J McGuckian; R Small, C Higgins, O Doherty. Subs: D McGonigle for L Grant (43), KB Mullan for T Rogers (47), L O’Neill for O Doherty (56), D McGuckin for J Sargent (58), D McNamee for C Higgins (59), C Downey for C Higgins (39), A Donnelly for E Scullion (41), D McGurk for S Birt (51), C Coyle for O Murphy (53).

Galway: C Walsh; T Proulx, V Gill, S O’Flynn; O Kelly, R Coen, B O’Malley; S McGlinchey, S O’Grady; M Mulryan, C Mulher, R Walkin; C Cox, C McDonagh, D Fitzmaurice. Subs: C McNally for R Walkin (INJ 25), P Faherty for S O’Grady (41), F Ó Conghaile for C McDonagh (43), S Rhattigan for B O’Malley (52), C Gannon for D Fitzmaurice (56).

Referee: C Dourneen (Cavan).