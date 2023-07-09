Derry clinch minor All-Ireland joy as Sargent puts Oak Leaf in charge

All-Ireland MFC final: Derry 1-13 Monaghan 0-9

The Derry team celebrate with the Tom Markham Cup after the Electric Ireland All-Ireland MFC final at Box-IT Athletic Grounds in Armagh. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Success breeds success and this is certainly proving the case with Derry GAA just now.

With the Oak Leaf senior side having won back-to-back Ulster titles and gearing up for an All-Ireland semi-final against Kerry next weekend, the county’s minor squad provided another massive boost when they landed the All-Ireland MFC title at a packed Athletic Grounds, Armagh .

They may have been reined in by a tenacious Monaghan side, who were playing in their first final since 1939, in the second quarter but having led 0-8 to 0-6 at the break, Derry stamped their authority on the contest in the second-half with their opponents restricted to just three points.

A combination of the sharpshooting skills of Ger Dillon and Conal Higgins helped to put Derry in the ascendency before the break but Matthew Finn played a key role in helping to keep the Farney county in touch.

Derry’s midfield dominance with Tommy Rogers and Cahal McKaigue reigning supreme, their defensive defiance best personified by James Sargent and Finbar Murray and a majestic performance from full-forward Higgins proved central to their team’s success.

For their part, Monaghan tried valiantly to prise open the Derry rearguard but their tendency to concede possession rather too easily and to waste a succession of scoring opportunities ultimately proved their undoing.

Higgins in particular helped to set the tone for Derry’s performance while Dillon was also adept at pirating points with Max McGinnity and Finn striving hard to keep Monaghan afloat.

Even after wing-back Cahir Speir had been shown a red card in the 36th minute, Derry’s concentration never wavered and indeed they became even more dominant when scored the only goal of the game in the 47th minute with Sargent flashing Oisín Doherty’s pass to the net.

At 1-11 to 0-7, Derry began to look extremely comfortable and although they only tagged on two more points they had left Monaghan in their slipstream.

It was hardly surprising that Derry manager Damian McErlain was beaming from ear to ear at the finish.

“There is no doubt that this win came through a great team effort but I have to pay a big tribute to the coaching team who put in so much hard work,” he declared.

“Derry is a proud football county and while we are going well at senior level right now with this semi-final against Kerry coming up, there is no doubt that this minor triumph gives us great encouragement going forward.

“We’re hoping that players from this minor squad will breakthrough at senior level but we accept that it is a huge step up from under seventeen level to senior level.”

SCORERS – Derry: G Dillon 0-6 (6f), C Higgins 0-3, J Sargent 1-0, O Doherty 0-2, C Speir 0-1, E Young 0-1. Monaghan: M Finn 0-4 (1f), M McGinnity 0-3 (3f), D Connolly, S Og McIlwain (0-1 each).

DERRY – K Campbell; F McEldowney, F Murray, L Grant; C Spiers, J Sargent, O Campbell; T Rodgers, C McKaigue; E Young, G Dillon, J McGuckin; R Small, C Higgins, O Doherty. Subs: K Mullan for Doherty (55), J Boyle for Higgins (57), D McGuckin for Rogers (61)

MONAGHAN – J Mooney; D Connolly, C Greenan, C Meehan; A Stuart, T Mallen, J Lynch; M Carolan, S O’Connell; C Jones, M McGinnity, S Og McElwain; T Quinn, M Finn, L McKenna. Subs: C Clerkin for Lynch (16), C Murphy for O’Connell (40), E McCaffrey for Stuart (49), M Maguire for Jones (49), J McCaughey for McGinnity (61)

REF – S Lonergan (Tipperary).