Derry boss Rory Gallagher: I don’t like conceding goals

Derry's Shane McGuigan was the key man for his team in Saturday's Ulster SFC quarter-final at Brewster Park, Enniskillen. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Kevin Kelly

As expected, holders Derry advanced to the last four of the Ulster SFC when they proved too strong for Fermanagh (3-17 to 2-8) at Brewster Park on Saturday evening.