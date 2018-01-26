Dermot Earley steps down as GPA Chief Executive after less than a year in the role

Dermot Earley is to step down as Chief Executive of the Gaelic Players’ Association (GPA) less than a year after taking up the position.

The former Kildare star, who took over from Dessie Farrell last February, is to return to the Defence Forces.

GPA chairman and Limerick hurler, Seamus Hickey, today informed members of Earley’s decision. Earley told members that he had a decision to make at this stage and had opted to leave the players’ group.

"I had taken leave of absence from the Defence Forces to take on the GPA role and after almost one year in the job I felt I had a decision to make," Earley said in a statement. "Despite having enjoyed the past year with the GPA I have come to a view that my career is with the Defence Forces. It has been a difficult decision, but I believe the right one. I am very keen to be as helpful as possible as the GPA works to appoint my successor.

"I want to thank everybody for their support, their counsel and their friendship. My particular wish is that the GPA continues to thrive and that in particular our players develop to their best potential both on and off the field. Hickey will take on the role of interim CEO until a successor is appointed.

"I want to sincerely thank Dermot for all his efforts over the past year," Earley said. "His commitment to the GPA and to our members has been hugely impressive, both during his time as our president and more recently as our CEO. We look forward to his continued support long into the future. Having spoken with Dermot in recent weeks I fully understand and respect his decision to return to the Defence Forces and continue with his career there. Meanwhile we will all work that bit harder to help deliver the quality work of the GPA. On behalf of everyone in the GPA, I want to wish Dermot every success for the future,” wrote hickey.

