Departure list can’t cushion Dublin from feel of despair

It feels like the ultimate looting spree. Mayo broke glass last August that was so reinforced there seemed little point for most in even throwing an object at it for so long. But once they prised their way in, the rest have been pouring through too and putting their hands on anything they want to create a sense of anarchy in the game.

Armagh with a first win over them in 14 years, then Kerry with their biggest win in league or championship since 2009 and now Mayo again with a first league win in a decade and a first away from home against them since 1971.

Dublin’s prized possessions, chiefly their aura of invincibility and composure in the face of adversity, built up over a decade of plundering every other football kingdom, are being smashed and grabbed in a manner that was unthinkable just 14 months ago.

It’s open season. So much so that as they travel to Newbridge for their bottom-of-the-table clash with Kildare on Sunday that same certainty of outcome that has prevailed in this fixture for so long is no longer there.

It’s a strange place for a Dublin team to be, winless with a cumulative 17-point deficit.

Only Carlow in Division 4, who won at the weekend, have a poorer score difference from the four divisions. Everything is relative but still, it’s a context to where Dublin find themselves.

It’s more than 20 years since they lost three consecutive league games, to Tyrone, Offaly and Roscommon, a campaign that started with the first two games played pre-Christmas in 2000, prior to the competition being switched to the same calendar year in its entirety.

And that was part of a sequence that also matches their current run of four competitive defeats as their Leinster final replay defeat to Kildare was the end of the road for them in the summer of 2000.

Croke Park has provided no immunity from the pain either.

Read More

This was a third consecutive defeat at a venue where they have clearly enjoyed a distinct advantage through a decade of dominance, a run reminiscent of the darker days that their manager at the time, Tommy Lyons, endured from 2003 to 2004 when they lost a Leinster semi-final to Laois and a qualifier to Armagh in one year and then a first round provincial match to Westmeath the following year.

Lyons was subjected to terrible abuse as he left the field in the last of those three games. Dublin supporters have enjoyed a lot of success since then and are understanding of the predicament the team finds itself in with some many players missing. And there’s general acceptance that many of those who have gone before just can’t be replaced in the same quantity or with the same quality. The management, headed by Dessie Farrell, are largely blue chip Dublin icons who will be spared the same vitriol directed at Lyons on that grim May day 18 years ago.

But even allowing for the expectation that there would be a natural decline from the heights of the six-in-a-row years, no one could have expected it to have been as sharp or as stark as it has been over the last eight months.

Naturally, Farrell is keen to play down the pressure points that so many bad defeats bring, looking to the summer where a benign Leinster Championship will give them space for replenishment.

There has been general disassociation with the word ‘crisis’. But after the legacy that has been built up, after all the gains made, it is entitled to be treated as one. And should be. Not because of the defeats but because of the nature of them.

For sure, Dublin are showing more ambition in their play than that opening night against Armagh. And if it wasn’t for a goal from Dean Rock that should probably have stood in Tralee, the Kerry result would surely have been much different, even if the outcome wasn’t.

But the lack of cohesion for much of their play, most evident in the second half on Saturday evening, can’t simply be a matter of absentees, irrespective of how long that list is and will be through much of the remainder of the campaign.

Nor can the repeated exposure to balls over the top that have cost them most, if not all of the five goals conceded so far in the campaign. The incessant movement of their forwards, the looping runs, the back-door cuts so synonymous with Dublin teams, even as late as last year’s league, have been conspicuously missing, all pointing to a potential fault line on the training ground as much as novice personnel.

One striking feature of Dublin’s performance is how they have lost ground in three successive second quarters. There’s no water break to define it but from the 17th/18th minute on to half-time they have lost those periods by a cumulative 27 points. From 0-3 to 0-1 up against Armagh to 2-8 to 0-5 down (11-point swing), 0-5 to 0-4 down against Kerry to 1-14 to 0-4 down (12 points), albeit playing against a very strong wind and losing Niall Scully (black card), and from 0-4 to 0-3 up against Mayo on Saturday last to 2-6 to 0-9 (four points) behind, that lead in to the break has been disastrous for Dublin with all five goals coming down that stretch.

Coincidence? Maybe but ultimately it put the first two games beyond reach and with that aura well and truly shattered, Mayo were never going to feel threatened that they might be picked off like they would have in the past.

The responsibility to lead has largely fallen on Ciarán Kilkenny’s shoulders and he continues to wear it lightly. But some of their other more experienced hands seem more burdened by it.

There is a clear path to safety. Survival is still very much in their hands. But Sunday in Newbridge feels like Dublin’s first ‘must-win’ league game in many years.