| 14.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Denying deadly Daniel Flynn will be key to a Dublin victory in Leinster final

Ciarán Whelan

Daniel Flynn of Kildare will be a big threat to Dublin. Photo: Seb Daly/Sportsfile Expand
Daniel Flynn of Kildare shoots to score his side's first goal, in the 62nd minute, during the Leinster GAA Football Senior Championship Final match between Dublin and Kildare at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Daniel Flynn of Kildare will be a big threat to Dublin. Photo: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Daniel Flynn of Kildare will be a big threat to Dublin. Photo: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Daniel Flynn of Kildare shoots to score his side's first goal, in the 62nd minute, during the Leinster GAA Football Senior Championship Final match between Dublin and Kildare at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Daniel Flynn of Kildare shoots to score his side's first goal, in the 62nd minute, during the Leinster GAA Football Senior Championship Final match between Dublin and Kildare at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile

/

Daniel Flynn of Kildare will be a big threat to Dublin. Photo: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

The buzz would appear to be coming back into Kildare football, but will Christy Moore singing ‘The Curragh of Kildare’ reverberate around Croke Park at full-time tomorrow evening?

When you look through the Lilywhite panel, you can’t help but be impressed – but, then again, they haven’t delivered on this potential in the past. Can the arrival of the ‘galactico’ management team, spearheaded by Glenn Ryan, be the catalyst to see them lift the Delaney Cup for the first time since 2000?

Related topics

Related Content

More On Dublin GAA

Most Watched

Privacy