'Delighted... obviously there's a bit of relief in there too' - Dessie Farrell reacts to first Sam Maguire Cup win as Dublin manager

Dublin manager Dessie Farrell lifts the Sam Maguire Cup following the All-Ireland SFC final win over Mayo at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

There was no hint in Dessie Farrell’s soft spoken post-match interview that he had joined one of the GAA’s most exclusive clubs.

Where Liam Cahill had missed out in the hurling final last weekend, Farrell completed the set of winning a minor, U21 and now senior All-Ireland titles.

Only the select few have managed to win at the three major grades.

Many have come close, winning two of the three including the likes of Limerick's John Kiely, Cork's Jimmy Barry Murphy and Tipp's Liam Sheedy.

Seamus Mac Gearailt was involved with three Kerry teams while Mickey Harte and Jack O’Connor completed the set with Tyrone.

And now Farrell joined that list with his senior title added to the minor crown of 2012 and U21 wins in 2014 and ’17.

"I'd say delighted is the word," Farrell said.

"Obviously there's a bit of relief in there too, just thrilled for the players, so happy for them. It's been a long, long year and I'm so happy for them in terms of they've got the result tonight and it's just reward in terms of how they applied themselves throughout the year and stepped up at different stages when it was needed.

"Yeah, delighted for them and their families. It was a big night for the players' families, it's unfortunate they couldn't be here and we spoke about this earlier in the week.

"It's to thank the families, the love, the support, the guidance throughout the years that allowed them to be in this position tonight.

"We remember players' families but also as I mentioned earlier the families of those who have suffered this year and lost loved ones. We remember them on a night like tonight and hope there's better days ahead for everybody indeed but for tonight we're very, very happy and delighted for the lads."

Dublin played the first ten minutes of the second half with 14 men after Robbie McDaid picked up a black card.

And Farrell believes how they managed that period – which Mayo won 0-3 to 0-2 - helped them on their way.

"We spoke about it at half-time, how important it was not to capitulate at that stage because up until half time we were struggling with their high press. We knew they were going to go toe to toe, they're very good at bringing that high octane intense type of a game and it was very, very challenging for us," he said.

Mayo players including Brendan Harrison and Diarmuid O'Connor are pictured after their All-Ireland SFC final defeat to Dublin at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Whatsapp Mayo players including Brendan Harrison and Diarmuid O'Connor are pictured after their All-Ireland SFC final defeat to Dublin at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile

"It was going to be even moreso in the second-half, a man down, they were able to get themselves reorganised you would have thought at the half-time break to have a right good go.

"But we banged heads on it as coaches and then turned it over to the players in terms of what we wanted them to do, or how we'd try to manage our way through that and I think getting out the other side of that probably provided us with the platform for victory then."

Meanwhile, Mayo boss James Horan conceded that his side ‘ran out of juice’ as they chased down Dublin in the dying embers of the All-Ireland final.

Just a point down at the second half water break (2-9 to 0-14), Dublin controlled the final quarter to win with five to spare, with Horan accepting that Dublin’s got a greater impact from their bench.

"(I’m) disappointed obviously," Horan said, as Mayo’s winless streak now stretches to 17 games across league and championship, going back to their 2012 All-Ireland semi-final win.

"We did a lot of things right and were still in it with maybe 12 or 13 minutes to go but ran out of juice maybe a little bit and a bit loose with possession at key times and it cost us and Dublin got stronger and stronger as the game went on and some of their subs made a big difference and ran out winners in the end.

"I think maybe we didn’t get the impact we’d like from some of the guys that came on or whatever it was but as I said, Brian Howard when he came on, Paul Mannion when he came on some of those subs that came on they won a lot of primary possession on us and they were dangerous so that had a big impact on the game."

Mayo were left to rue the concession of a goal after just 12 seconds and again just after they moved two points clear.

"Look Dublin are a goal threat on multiple fronts at any time so … the first goal was very early but I thought our response and composure in the first half was very good," he said.

In Pictures: How Dublin won their sixth Sam Maguire in succession

19 December 2020; The Dublin players celebrate with the Sam Maguire Cup following the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Final match between Dublin and Mayo at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

"I thought on our kick outs and opposition kick outs we did very well and got some good scores, missed a few ones that fell short and they are a killer but overall out response to those goals was very good so lots of stuff good there.

"But as I said I felt we had a lot of possession and some of it we lost very cheaply and that cost in the end."

