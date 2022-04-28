Delay to Tyrone GAA club season averted after DRA resolution

A POTENTIAL delay to the start of the Tyrone GAA club season has been averted after St Patrick’s Greencastle successfully brought a case to the Disputes Resolution Authority.

The dispute centred on last year’s battle for promotion from Division 2 of the Tyrone football league, and the alleged use of an ineligible player.

Greencastle claimed Division 2 glory on the last day of the season after beating Kildress in tandem with a shock defeat by leaders Aghyaran against relegation-threatened Killeeshil.

But after reports emerged that they had used an U-17 player, contrary to GAA rules for adult fixtures, the crucial points earned in that win were deducted by the Tyrone CCC – all of which meant that Aghyaran were promoted to the top tier at Greencastle’s expense.

The St Patrick's club subsequently failed in appeals to the governing bodies in Tyrone and Ulster – but their stance has now been vindicated by the DRA.

And it means they will be free to take their place in Division 1 this season, while Tyrone GAA chiefs can proceed with the release of fixtures.

A short statement on the DRA website confirmed the decision in Greencastle’s favour without delving into the reasons why, pending the later release of its full judgement.

The statement reads: “Separate applications to the DRA by Cumann Naoimh Padraig An Caisleán Glas and a club player known as ‘DM’, challenging various decisions of the Tyrone CCC, Ulster Hearings Committee (Ulster HC) and Tyrone Hearings Committee (Tyrone HC) to order the forfeiture by Cumann Naoimh Padraig An Caisleán Glas of a game against Cill Dreasa Uilf Tón, which took place on 12th December 2021, and the imposition of a suspension on DM arising from the same fixture, were upheld by a DRA Tribunal (Mr Michael Murray BL, Mr Michael Moroney and Mr Declan Hallissey) following a virtual hearing on 27th April 2022.

“This statement is for information purposes only. The Tribunal’s full reasoned, written award will be communicated to the parties and published on the DRA website in due course.”