| 14.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Defiant Tyrone turn their steely gaze to Mayo showdown

Vincent Hogan

Year of the underdog sets up first Tyrone-Mayo final as old order comes unstuck

Tyrone's Conor McKenna celebrates scoring his side's first goal during the All-Ireland SFC semi-final against Kerry at Croke Park on Saturday. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Tyrone's Conor McKenna celebrates scoring his side's first goal during the All-Ireland SFC semi-final against Kerry at Croke Park on Saturday. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Tyrone's Conor McKenna celebrates scoring his side's first goal during the All-Ireland SFC semi-final against Kerry at Croke Park on Saturday. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Tyrone's Conor McKenna celebrates scoring his side's first goal during the All-Ireland SFC semi-final against Kerry at Croke Park on Saturday. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

So an improbably agnostic final pairing for a showdown that will be, above anything now, a story of belonging.

No catwalk football here, no rhapsody rooted in old-world fashion. Instead, Tyrone and Mayo, two teams coming to town bubbling up with righteousness and a punkish indifference to any idea that some counties’ faith might be purer than theirs.

In history’s terms, they don’t exist in the same social strata as Kerry and Dublin. But this championship has forced us to reset our assumptions about where the game belongs.

Most Watched

Privacy