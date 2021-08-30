Defiant Tyrone turn their steely gaze to Mayo showdown

So an improbably agnostic final pairing for a showdown that will be, above anything now, a story of belonging.

No catwalk football here, no rhapsody rooted in old-world fashion. Instead, Tyrone and Mayo, two teams coming to town bubbling up with righteousness and a punkish indifference to any idea that some counties’ faith might be purer than theirs.

In history’s terms, they don’t exist in the same social strata as Kerry and Dublin. But this championship has forced us to reset our assumptions about where the game belongs.

And it seems right that the two hungriest teams we’ve seen this summer now get to fight for gold.

Kerry lost a street-fight on Saturday and the truth is, for all their qualities, they’ve never looked conspicuously equipped to win one. They are a team that either presents itself at a poet’s corner or ends up handing over a wallet in darkness.

Ten weeks after scoring six goals in Killarney, you sensed one might have been enough to discourage Tyrone this time. But Kerry couldn’t find it, Tyrone penning them in with such resilient intensity, that Peter Keane’s men might as well have been trying to crawl through a ventilator shaft to get to Niall Morgan’s net.

True, a profound level of naivety was involved too.

Kerry’s decision-making in the final third was, often, lamentable, a malady italicised by that bizarre moment in the 21st minute when Paul Geaney rounded Morgan and – the goal gaping – inexplicably offloaded to Stephen O’Brien who was already in the ‘square’.

By then, it had become clear that Kerry wanted this settled quickly, seeking a reprise of Killarney 10 weeks earlier when their half-dozen goals made many of us believe that they’d sent Tyrone back up north facing into some kind of 12-step recovery programme.

“We had to strip ourselves back to the core,” admitted Kieran McGeary.

That they managed to do so, eventually, under the shadow of a rampant Covid outbreak within the squad gave Saturday the air of something miraculous, something scarcely credible even.

It’s clear that Tyrone haven’t been deaf to the innuendo around that story, but their history in the game is one of finding energy in isolation. Feargal Logan and Brian Dooher, remember, are graduates of the Mickey Harte finishing school.

And for a decade, Harte was pure Beelzebub to Kerry.

So this twice postponed semi-final wheeled off on its wild, eccentric path, the team declared too poorly to play a fortnight earlier devouring the Kingdom under a hot August sun despite twice losing men to black cards in normal time.

When Kerry could not find a way to Morgan’s net, they had no way of taming Tyrone.

For McGeary and his colleagues, that was the essential beauty of what they achieved. The sheer and simple bloody-minded defiance of it all.

“During the week, we took a lot of stress and what-not,” he said. “Look, they said that we wouldn’t, they said that we couldn’t. I’ll tell ya what, we did!” he roared.

Watching the madness unspool from a balcony high in one of the stands, sat James Horan and Ciarán McDonald. And you couldn’t but wonder what thoughts the two Mayo men nurtured when heading for home on Saturday night.

That their chances of finally ending that 70-year famine were now dramatically improved with Kerry out of the way? Or that failure to do so in these new circumstances might salt their people’s wounds even more?

This is complicated for Mayo then.

When Dublin and Kerry were out of the way in 2012, a hard-nosed, militaristic Donegal team went straight for the Mayo jugular, looking to settle that All-Ireland final inside the opening 10 minutes. Within an eye-blink, they were seven points clear and Tyrone, we can be sure, won’t be shy about trying to do something similar.

No question, was it Kerry they faced the weekend after next, Mayo would be steeling themselves for a familiar recycling of their ’04 and ’06 final slaughters. But now?

This isn’t a rivalry with much meat on the bones.

Horan was, of course, manager in 2012 too, promising supporters after that defeat that this Mayo team was “as good as anyone in the country” and declaring it “only the start” for them.

It wasn’t empty rhetoric either, Mayo losing the 2013 final to Dublin by a single point as they would the finals of 2016 (after a replay) and 2017 too. By any rational measure, they pushed the record-breaking Dubs harder and more consistently than any other team around.

In other words, had they not evolved at the same time as the most successful football team in history, it isn’t unreasonable to surmise that Mayo’s famine would be long over now.

Speaking at their post-match function in The Regency Hotel after the 2012 final, team-captain Andy Moran drew rapturous applause for a speech running to the very core of what the modern Mayo have come to represent.

“The only failure I think in football, or in life, is the failure to come back again,” said Moran. “Like so many other teams in Mayo, we were in ’89, ’96, ’97, ’04 and ’06 and we always came back. And I guarantee you this team will come back again.”

Which, of course, Mayo did. Which they continue to do.

They have been rooted for seven decades now on three titles in the All-Ireland roll of honour, the last two won back-to-back. Tyrone are on three too, but they were mined in that pocket of five tumultuous seasons when they got under Kerry’s skin and stayed there.

What comes next is anyone’s guess, but – either way – it will be free of history’s prejudice.

Saturday’s win, was Tyrone’s first championship triumph against any of the modern ‘big three’ (Dublin, Kerry or Mayo) in 13 seasons. A turning-point perhaps then?

“Look, you have to just play in the moment,” sighed McGeary, describing himself as “legless” by the finish. “We’ll re-group now, break it all down. Today has been massive and that was our only focus. We never looked a second beyond it. The two semi-finals have been incredible (laughing). I know I was on the end of the sofa myself for the Mayo-Dublin game.

“It’s going to be an incredible final, hopefully. I cannot wait. They’ll be buzzing, we’ll be buzzing. 2021 holds a new winner and, look, that’s what a lot of people wanted to see. Bring it on!”

One ravenous team against another, the old order suddenly out of fashion.

A momentous reckoning awaits.