Defiant Dessie Farrell insists Dubs will come through ‘test of character’ after Lilies exorcise old ghosts

Record were amassed at such an unprecedented pace during Dublin’s golden era that there didn’t seem to be any end in sight, but the wheel looks to have come full circle now after Kildare ended 22 years of misery against the Dubs yesterday.

Eight All-Ireland SFC titles went to the capital from 2011 to 2020 with an historic six-in-a-row accumulated along the way, but Dessie Farrell’s squad are a pale shadow of that greatness and Kildare landed the latest dent to their aura of invincibility.

A raucous home support were baying for blood from the off against a county that has inflicted more suffering on them than any other and Glenn Ryan’s Lilies left a losing streak stretching back to the 2000 Leinster SFC final firmly in their rearview mirror at St Conleth’s Park.

It also marked the first occasion for a Leinster side to get the better of Dublin in league or championship since Meath famously hit them for five goals in the 2010 Leinster SFC semi-final, while it sentenced them to a fourth straight league defeat for the first time since 1973.

The speed at which the wheels appear to be coming off the Dublin juggernaut is remarkable, but manager Dessie Farrell is still not pushing the panic button despite most around him hailing this as the latest example of a crumbling empire.

High-profile absentees like Con O’Callaghan and James McCarthy will bolster Dublin’s ranks significantly upon their impending return from injury but they are staring relegation in the face, although Farrell sees this testing period as an examination of their character.

“No, they’ve been remarkably positive,” Farrell said when asked if a string of defeats has hurt his squad’s confidence. “This is a great test of character for us all and a huge opportunity to build resilience and through adversity come to greater strength.

“It’s been a baptism of fire for new players for sure and a very different environment for the senior players. It’s all new, all you can do is embrace it and run with it, navigate your way through it and that’s what we’re about.”

While poor execution in front of goal once again hurt Dublin with Farrell admitting that “it’s just not clicking” for them right now, Kildare deserve massive kudos for another stirring display on home soil as they finally scratched an itch against their provincial rivals.

Ryan embraced his backroom team with a bear-like grip upon the final whistle as the joy of their first Division 1 victory in 11 attempts was there for all to see, but the Kildare legend was keen to downplay the consequences of it come summer.

Can they be the side to finally end Dublin’s chase for a 12th Leinster crown in succession later this year? Will this league victory prove to be a weight off their shoulders when provincial matters become front and centre? Ryan wasn’t having any of it.

“I wouldn’t be looking forward to Leinster at all yet,” Ryan said. “Sure we have plenty of stuff to do between now and then. At the end of the day, it’s two points. It doesn’t matter who you get two points off in a competitive game, it’s only ever worth two points.”

‘We Will Rock You’ blazed out over the tannoy at the sold-out Newbridge venue as Kildare entered to a standing ovation before throw-in and it was a sign of things to come after they weathered an early storm.

Brian Fenton and Dean Rock could both have had early goals for Dublin were it not for last-ditch saves by goalkeeper Aaron O’Neill and full-back Shea Ryan as they came away without raising a green flag for the third league game in a row.

They have averaged a paltry 12.75 points in this year’s league with Seán Bugler the only attacker to make a significant mark with 0-4 from play as the sides shared the first six points in a cagey opening quarter, 0-3 each.

Kildare were lacking ideas up front in the early exchanges, but the mercurial exploits of Daniel Flynn and Jimmy Hyland helped them to find their feet and they never looked back after Bugler hit Dublin’s final point of the half in the 27th minute.

Flynn fired over a superb point from under the stand as the home side landed four points in succession to claim pole position at the break with the Johnstownbridge forward adding another while his namesake Kevin Flynn and Hyland also fired over, 0-8 to 0-4.

It was still double scores early into the new half as the lead was stretched to five, 0-10 to 0-5, but two frees from Rock had the Dubs back within arm’s reach before Hyland put the finishing touches to the all-important goal.

With Daniel Flynn the creator once again, Hyland was the fastest to react when Jack Sargent’s goal attempt was deflected onto the crossbar by Michael Fitzsimons and the Ballyteague dynamo palmed it to the net to leave the Lilies sitting pretty in the 47th minute, 1-10 to 0-7.

Sixteen scoreless minutes followed for Kildare, though, as they struggled to kick on before Hyland tapped over a free and it was only when sweeper ’keeper O’Neill stroked over a placed ball in injury-time that it looked like a famous victory was theirs.

Lee Gannon’s late point left a goal in it, however, and O’Neill had to get down low to deny Aaron Byrne an equaliser as they held on for a sweet success with ‘Want to want to be want to be a Lily’ ringing out far and wide across Kildare.

“It’s important to give the supporters what they come here for,” Ryan beamed. “And that’s to see a team play to the best of their ability, wear their heart on their sleeve, that when things don’t go their way, try harder.

“If results follow that, it’s a bonus and it really helps. I’d like to think that we’re just trying to give the people of Kildare what they deserve.”

SCORERS – Kildare: J Hyland 1-5 (2f, 2 marks); D Flynn 0-3; P Woodgate (f), A O’Neill (f), B McCormack, K Flynn 0-1 each. Dublin: D Rock (4f), S Bugler 0-4 each; C Kilkenny 0-2, T Lahiff, L Gannon 0-1 each.

KILDARE – A O’Neill 7; M O’Grady 8, S Ryan 8, R Houlihan 8; J Murray 7, T Archbold 7, D Ryan 7; A Masterson 7, K Flynn 8; C Kavanagh 5, B McCormack 7, P Cribbin 7; P Woodgate 6, D Flynn 8, J Hyland 8. Subs: J Sargent 6 for Kavanagh (32), K O’Callaghan for McCormack (35 +5 temp), McCormack for O’Callaghan (h-t), B McLoughlin 6 for Woodgate (54), K Feely 7 for Masterson (57), O’Callaghan 6 for Sargent (62-63), D Hyland for D Ryan (67).

DUBLIN – E Comerford 6; M Fitzsimons 7, D Byrne 6, L Gannon 6; J Cooper 7, J Small 6, S McMahon 6; B Fenton 6, T Lahiff 6; N Scully 6, B Howard 5, S Bugler 8; R McGarry 5, C Kilkenny 7, D Rock 6. Subs: R McDaid for Lahiff (temp 23-32), A Byrne 6 for McGarry (48), McDaid 6 for Cooper (55), C O’Shea for Small (temp 62-63), L O’Dell for Scully (67), A Wright for Howard (70).

REF – S Hurson (Tyrone)