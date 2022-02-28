| 8.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Defiant Dessie Farrell insists Dubs will come through ‘test of character’ after Lilies exorcise old ghosts

Kildare 1-12, Dublin 0-12

Ryan Houlihan of Kildare is tackled by Dublin players Ross McGarry, left, and Brian Howard during the Allianz Football League Division 1 match in Newbridge. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile Expand
Kildare manager Glenn Ryan, centre, celebrates with selector Anthony Rainbow, left, and backroom team member Charlie McCreevy Expand

Close

Ryan Houlihan of Kildare is tackled by Dublin players Ross McGarry, left, and Brian Howard during the Allianz Football League Division 1 match in Newbridge. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Ryan Houlihan of Kildare is tackled by Dublin players Ross McGarry, left, and Brian Howard during the Allianz Football League Division 1 match in Newbridge. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Kildare manager Glenn Ryan, centre, celebrates with selector Anthony Rainbow, left, and backroom team member Charlie McCreevy

Kildare manager Glenn Ryan, centre, celebrates with selector Anthony Rainbow, left, and backroom team member Charlie McCreevy

/

Ryan Houlihan of Kildare is tackled by Dublin players Ross McGarry, left, and Brian Howard during the Allianz Football League Division 1 match in Newbridge. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Michael Verney

Record were amassed at such an unprecedented pace during Dublin’s golden era that there didn’t seem to be any end in sight, but the wheel looks to have come full circle now after Kildare ended 22 years of misery against the Dubs yesterday.

Eight All-Ireland SFC titles went to the capital from 2011 to 2020 with an historic six-in-a-row accumulated along the way, but Dessie Farrell’s squad are a pale shadow of that greatness and Kildare landed the latest dent to their aura of invincibility.

Most Watched

Privacy