Decline of the Dubs is mostly down to attitude

The long dreary winter of strong winds and heavy rain continues and for Dublin there is certainly no sign of spring. They are being battered from all angles.

It is a strange environment for some of their greatest campaigners, especially Brian Fenton and Ciarán Kilkenny, who remain their best players. They have been learning how the other half live for the last year and probably finding it an unpleasant experience. The days of wiping out teams are gone and gone for a long time.

Dublin are now like about six or eight others, with a full team they are contenders, but the quality supply line is over for now and the domination of the past is gone. There is no third wave of exceptional talent coming along. The first group kick-started the winning habit over a decade ago, the next group enjoyed about five years of burning all before them and now the wheel has turned again. But this time the cupboard is bare, or maybe just closer to what other counties have.

The decline started last year, even though at the time I did not see it that way. Their form in Leinster was patchy, but I felt Dublin had lost interest in beating teams off the pitch and would only rouse themselves for the big games. Of course we are all experts with hindsight, against Wexford, Meath and Kildare in the Leinster championship the second half fade outs were bewildering, but those matches were in the bag so there were no alarm bells. Then came Mayo and the football world changed. The pattern of first half control was there again, but when they went to the well in the second half it was dry.

Fast forward to now and the problems are mounting. For a team that hardly knew how to lose, they can’t win a game of any importance. It would be interesting to see the dynamic at play in the Dublin dressing room. When Fenton and Kilkenny look around, do they wonder what they are doing there or do they just love the game, accept that the world has spun out of their control and vow to fight harder to avoid traveling a loser’s road?

The mood in a team is hard to measure. If it is not right, then performance suffers. Mood is determined by small things, or maybe they are big things: the quality of leadership from the management; the type and intensity of training; the attitude of players in terms of body language as well as the spoken word; the internal relationships; the lead given by the big players. All these things matter. Do the players really believe that this can be turned around?

When Jim Gavin and Stephen Cluxton were the enforcers, you were cut off at the knees if you did not add to the team ethic. Perhaps it was done in the nicest possible way, but you were either in or out. If you were in then it was on definite terms. You added to the group and left your ego outside. When James McCarthy is looking at this picture at the moment, he must be wondering if it is worth the hassle of coming back, unless of course he is asked to captain the side. It was strange that this honour was not given to McCarthy last year. The winner of the Derby is not asked to give pony rides on the beach.

So Fenton and Kilkenny need to carry the load, integrate the newer players and get on the blower to McCarthy and Con O’Callaghan. Of course reinforcements are waiting in the wings, there will be returns from injury for Paddy Small, Eoin Murchan and Cormac Costello. But they were all there last year, so something else must change.

The other important factor is there is nobody like Kevin McManamon sitting on the bench. Opposition defenders must have tried to pass him on to someone else to mark when he came on, because after a hard shift running after some other brilliant forward, he’s the last person you’d want to see coming. McManamon was the worst type of forward possible, one who was only interested in taking you on. But that is all a distant memory.

So Dublin are in crisis, but it is not overly serious. All they have to do is return to past values. Stop kicking silly wides, play for the whole game, not just the first half, and start winning over 90 per cent of kick-outs as they did in the Cluxton era.

A good time to start would be today. They can’t really complain too much about absent warriors. Last week Mayo had even fewer of their main players present and correct, but they beat Dublin quite easily. That must sap confidence. Kildare, after a good performance against Tyrone, will probably fancy their chances in Newbridge. Yet they played half the Tyrone team last week and did not win and it was the weaker half too. They need wins, not good performances.

The local management team led by Glenn Ryan will get the best out of these lads, but again, once these players hit the field of play they are on their own and must perform. They must learn quickly to be ruthless or else they will be back in Division 2. Last Sunday, Kildare held Darren McCurry, Tyrone’s most dangerous forward, very well and he was a fringe player. Yet he got one chance and buried it in the net. That’s ruthless. Kildare had more goal chances, they missed them all. Winners score goals.

Kildare have potential. I have watched their three games and have been impressed by Paul Cribbin, Daniel Flynn, Jimmy Hyland, Mick O’Grady and Kevin Flynn among others. Yet until such time as they can stay composed and start winning tight games against big teams, doubts will remain. And none more so than among the players themselves. It would be a good time to start the process today.

Last week I visited the new Connacht Council training centre in Bekan. I thought a spaceship had landed when I saw it first from a distance. The indoor centre is a sight to behold. This is the future and there is plenty more to come here in terms of future building, the obvious one being a hotel.

Naturally, everyone comments on the dome and it is magnificent, a tribute to the vision of people like John Prenty, John Tobin, John Murphy and all the Connacht Council officials who helped get this project off the ground. Apart from the dome, there are six other pitches and they are in constant use. It is great that schools in particular have free access to pitches.

It is not too long ago that I rang 12 clubs one day looking for a pitch in Meath for the school, without success. They want to protect them for their own players, which is understandable. Now most counties have their own training centres, but these are not nearly big enough and when all the men’s and ladies’ bodies are united under one banner there will be even bigger demands.

Each provincial council could do with their own training complex like Connacht, maybe even two in Leinster. Abbotstown doesn’t have enough pitches and another couple of indoor arenas would be very beneficial considering the raging storms of most years. Perhaps the need is greatest in the west — I don’t think I have ever been to Mayo or Galway without getting wet. The weather on the east coast is positively Mediterranean in comparison.

In most civilised countries, all this infrastructure would be provided by central government or local authorities and the sporting bodies would get on with organising games. Yet this role in Ireland has largely fallen to the GAA. Health and wellbeing has been sub-contracted to the GAA without the cheque. We should not let our leaders off the hook on this issue.

In the meantime, we should build more facilities like this one, which has had immediate benefits with more matches being played at school level, while the indoor facility has multiple uses. Congress was held there yesterday, and some of my friends in Connacht had suggested that they wouldn’t need pumps as there would be enough hot air around to keep the dome up.

Naturally I did not agree with such a scurrilous suggestion. What I do know, however, is that we would be far better off spending money on this type of development, rather than some of the wasted spending on grounds which are never full nor likely to be ever full.

Yes, I am talking about the likes of Páirc Uí Chaoimh. For the money spent on it, there could be about eight of these complexes around the country or over 60 state of the art pitches, indoor full-sized grounds in three or four locations, top class dressing rooms, canteen facilities and everything else. Which offers better value?