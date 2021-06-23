Declan Bonner: Ulster’s competitive nature is unfair on us later in the championship

Donegal manager Declan Bonner has acknowledged that the cut-throat nature of the Ulster Championship makes it substantially harder for teams from that province to prosper in the All-Ireland series.

Ahead of Donegal’s championship opener against Down in Newry this weekend, Bonner stressed that winning Ulster remains a significant achievement in his county, despite a recent glut of success.

Exactly half (five from 10) of Donegal’s provincial titles have been won since 2011.

The county have contested 24 Ulster finals in their history, nine of which have come in the last 10 years.

“We went many, many years without being in an Ulster final,” Bonner pointed out. “We had a golden era back in the 1990s when we contested five on the trot.

“But those years were few and far between for a long time before that and after that. It is competitive, there is no doubt about that.

“There’s nothing we can do about it at the minute. I know they’re talking about it and there may be some change coming down the line.

“But is it a fair system at the minute? No, it probably isn’t. Ulster, it’s competitive. You had four teams playing Division 1 football. Even at that, we had a team came out of nowhere and won an Ulster title last year.”

Six of the nine teams in Ulster will compete in Division 1 or 2 of next year’s league. Four of those, Donegal included, will play in Division 1.

In Leinster, by contrast, seven of the 11 participants will be consigned to next season’s Tailteann Cup should they fail to make the provincial final.

Donegal’s task is further complicated by having been drawn in this year’s Ulster preliminary round.

Last year, Cavan became just the sixth team in Ulster history to lift the Anglo Celt Cup after such a draw.

In 2012, Donegal became the first – and so far only – side to go all the way from the Ulster preliminary round to All-Ireland glory.

“For us in Donegal, having been there (the Ulster final) in nine of the last 10 years is huge, to be honest,” Bonner admitted. “You have four teams from the province playing Division 1 football next season. It’s competitive. It’s a long route to go through if you’re looking at getting to Croke Park at the end of August.”

“It’s not ideal. But it’s not an ideal world we’re living in at the moment.”

On the injury front, Bonner issued an optimistic update on the fitness of Michael Murphy ahead of Donegal’s Ulster SFC opener against Down this weekend.

Murphy, who is in his 11th year as Donegal captain, was withdrawn after just five minutes of Donegal’s 1-20 to 4-11 draw with Monaghan in the Division 1 North clash on May 23rd with a hamstring strain.

He missed their subsequent matches against Armagh and Dublin.

“Michael is not far away at this stage,” said Bonner at a press call ahead of the commencement of this year’s Ulster Championship.

“We’d be very hopeful that he will be available for Sunday. We train tonight and train Thursday night. The majority of guys are back on the pitch.”

Given the delicate nature of hamstring injuries, it was understandable for Bonner to be cautious over the subject.

Asked to what extent Murphy had participated in Donegal’s recent preparations, he said: “Michael has been back over the last week and we’re hopeful he is going to be OK and ready to go.

“We’ll make our decision after those two training sessions but at the minute he’s good to go.”

Indeed, the only player Bonner categorically ruled out was Odhrán Mac Niallais.

The Gaoth Dobhair man had been expected to make his championship return to the Donegal colours this year, having opted out for 2019 and ’20. However, he limped out of the defeat to Dublin in Breffni Park two weeks ago and will be unable to play against Down.

Bonner also insisted Jamie Brennan and Paul Brennan would be available, despite their recent absences.