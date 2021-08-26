Declan Bonner wants to stay in charge of the Donegal footballers for a fifth season – although he must reapply for the role.

A statement on the Donegal GAA website revealed that Bonner presented his report to the county committee at a virtual meeting this Wednesday night adding: “He also advised he was putting his name forward to seek a new term and continue in his role as Donegal senior team manager.

“The position is also now open to others to apply, and clubs have until 5pm on Sunday August 29 to advise the county executive about any candidate they wish to propose.”

Bonner masterminded back-to-back Ulster SFC titles in 2018 and ’19, only for his highly-rated team to fall agonisingly short at the ‘Super 8s’ stage and fail to reach an All-Ireland semi-final.

The last two Covid-disrupted campaigns have been even more deflating. They endured a shock Ulster final ambush by Cavan last winter and then fell to Tyrone in last month’s semi-final, their chances rocked by the sending-off of skipper Michael Murphy, and with no chance of ‘back door’ redemption.

The 1992 All-Ireland winner previously managed Donegal for a three-year spell ending in 2000.