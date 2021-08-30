Declan Bonner reinstalled as Donegal senior football manager on two-year term

Declan Bonner has been returned as Donegal football manager for a further two years.

Bonner's was the only name when the deadline for submitting expressions of interest closed yesterday.

Donegal clubs had been offered three days to make those submissions but when the deadline passed at 5pm only Bonner was in the running.

He has been in charge for four years now, winning back-to-back Ulster titles in his first two years before losing to Cavan and Tyrone in successive Ulster Championships.

Their captain Michael Murphy missed a penalty and was then sent off in their semi-final defeat to Tyrone in July, heavily influencing the direction of that game.

Bonner is expected to have Stephen Rochford, the former Mayo manager, back as coach, a role he has fulfilled for the last three seasons.