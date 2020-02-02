Declan Bonner hails 'top class' Donegal in Allianz League rout of Meath

Newly-promoted Donegal's recent dominance over the team that joined them in the top tier continued in this Allianz League Division 1 tie at a packed Pairc Tailteann.

Newly-promoted Donegal's recent dominance over the team that joined them in the top tier continued in this Allianz League Division 1 tie at a packed Pairc Tailteann.

The back-to-back Ulster champions had defeated the Royals on three different occasions in the past 12 months, including the Super 8s, and that winning sequence was never seriously threatened in this one.

Declan Bonner's side produced a work-man-like display, of controlled football with precision passing and good ball retention throughout.

They were well on their way to victory after they struck for two opening half goals despite playing against the stiff breeze in the opening half.

Wing back Odhran McFadden Ferry accounted for the opening goal following a patient build up on 27 minutes and Michael Murphy then converted from the penalty spot to leave his side with a 2-2 to 0-04 cushion at half-time.

Meath lost full back Conor McGill to the sin-bin following the foul on Jamie Brennan for the penalty.

Donegal's Hugh McFadden in action against Thomas O'Reilly of Meath at Páirc Tailteann in Navan, Meath. Photo: Daire Brennan/Sportsfile

Afterwards Donegal boss Declan Bonner pointed to those opening half goals as been the crucial scores.

"It was very difficult with the strong breeze and both teams struggled playing against it but the goals were vital for us in the first half," said Bonner.

GAA Newsletter

"I thought at the start we had a bit of a hangover from last week against Mayo but after that we were in complete control and the only disappointment was we could have gotten more scores. But overall we are happy to be coming out of Navan with two points.

"The way we moved the ball for a couple of the goals was top class, we should probably have had two more goals but the movement was very good, I was happy with the way we opened up that Meath defence.

"We don't have much time to dwell on the win though, we have a big game to look forward to next Sunday against Galway in Letterkenny which is a huge game for us."

Donegal's lead should have been greater at the break but Murphy was denied with an earlier penalty as 35-year-old Mark Brennan, who was drafted into the Meath starting team before the throw-in, dived brilliantly to his right to turn the spot-kick out of a '45.

With Meath down to 14 the visitors turned the screw at the start of the second half with midfielder Michael Langan scoring a third goal and the impressive Jamie Brennan firing over a point.

Meath again lacked a cutting edge in attack and they laboured to penetrate a well organised Donegal rearguard. They never looked like making the breakthrough for a goal to put themselves in with a chance.

Thomas O'Reilly was their only forward to register from play and they face a massive task to hold on to their Division One status even at this early stage.

SCORERS - Donegal: M Murphy 1-2 (1-0 pen), M Langan 1-1, O McFadden Ferry 1-0, J Brennan 0-2, H McFadden, C Thompson (f), N O’Donnell 0-1 each. Meath: T O’Reilly 0-3, C O’Sullivan 0-2 (2f), B McMahon (f), D Toner 0-1 each.

Donegal: S Patton 7; C Ward 7, N McGee 7, E B Gallagher 7; O McFadden Ferry 7, C O’Donnell 7, P Brennan 7; H McFadden 7, M Langan 8; E McHugh 6, R McHugh 9, J Brennan 8; C Thompson 7, M Murphy 8, P Mogan 6. Subs: A McClean 6 for E McHugh (50), N O’Donnell 7 for Mogan, B McCole 6 for McFadden Ferry (both 55), J McKelvey for McFadden (66), C Diver for P Brennan (70).

Meath: M Brennan 8; R Clarke 6, C McGill 6, D Toner 7; J McEntee 7, B Conlon 7, D Keogan 7; B Menton 6, R Jones 7, M Costello 6, B McMahon 7, E Wallace 6; C O’Sullivan 7, T O’Reilly 7, J Wallace 6. Subs: B Brennan 6 for Costello (half-time), E Devine 6 for E Wallace (47), Ronan Ryan 6 for Conlon (55), Sean Tobin for J Wallace, J Conlon for McMahon both (62).

Referee: C Lane (Cork).

Online Editors