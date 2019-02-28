Declan Bogue: 'Eight thoughts on the GAA congress defeating Donegal's Croke Park motion'

Now that the annual Congress last weekend has confirmed that Dublin footballers should indeed enjoy another competitive advantage, with Donegal's motion to have them play the same amount of games in Croke Park as other counties during the Super 8s series soundly defeated, our thoughts are as follows:

1. Going back to 2014, the number of voters at Congress was over 330. Last weekend that number was just shy of 250, due to a tightening of delegate numbers. And yet, the number of votes for Central Council have remained the same. Their percentage actually shot up.

The significant overseas votes rarely if ever oppose what Central Council feel. Dependent on funding and not encountering the same issues on the ground at home, there are all sorts of reasons for that. But now they have as big - give or take a couple - as Munster's entire vote.

2. The Dublin lobby are excellent at getting their message out there. On the day of the vote, the county chairman Sean Shanley was across a newspaper stating: "I don't know what they're getting at, Donegal. Do they think that one extra game in Croke Park is helping Dublin or do they think it wouldn't help the team to play another game in Croke Park?

"…teams would certainly want to play Dublin there (Croke Park) rather than in Parnell Park."

3. Over the weekend. Dublin CEO John Costello labelled the motion 'divisive and mean-spirited'.

Using the word 'divisive' at Congress virtually guarantees the vote will go against it.

4. And then the others who joined in. There was a time long ago when former Presidents of the Association attended Congress and watched on with interest.

But Sean Kelly (President from 2003 to 2006) said: "This is a very negative motion and deserves a negative response. Anyone who wants to beat the Dubs should aspire to do so in Croke Park."

5. So the Dublin senior football team have no advantage playing in Dublin?

That would contradict the thoughts of several managers who have said in private how every conceivable controllable is weighed in their favour, from the practice of fans blowing whistles on Hill 16 when opposition attackers are in possession, to Eamonn Fitzmaurice going on record to say how hard it can be to get the ball boys to toss you a football when you are chasing a game.

6. Let's go a bit further. In the last five years when Dublin have been transformed into an incredible football team staffed with some of the most intelligent players the game has ever seen, they have played 56 games in Croke Park between league and Championship.

Naturally, no other team compares in enjoying so much time in one venue, especially as counties such as Kerry, Monaghan and Donegal like to divvy up the home games in any league even if it is to their detriment.

In that time, Dublin have lost the 2018 final round of the league (a dead rubber) to Monaghan, the 2017 league final to Kerry, a league clash with Cork in 2014 and the All-Ireland semi-final to Donegal the same year.

7. Maybe you weren't enamoured either with the discussion that surrounded the motion, or at least on the wider media platforms. When asked about it by host Joanne Cantwell on League Sunday, Colm O'Rourke tried his hand at a flippant remark about Dublin being split. Ho-ho.

At least Tomás ÓSé gave it the treatment it needed. Further strong contributions came from the 'Off The Ball' stable of pundits, most especially Enda McGinley and Anthony Moyles.

8. This was the one motion that grabbed most attention because it appealed to a wider sentiment that may swing against Dublin at this time.

This is an extremely touchy subject as Dublin GAA figures in general appear to detest journalists pointing out the enormous resources that have gone into coaching at underage level in the county. That breeds an insecurity that leaves any county wishing to protect their advantages.

