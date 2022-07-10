Decision on use of Hawkeye in All-Ireland hurling final due on Monday after football semi-final error

The scoreboards indicates a 'NÍL' during the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Semi-Final match between Derry and Galway at Croke Park in Dublin after Shane Walsh of Galway had kicked a 38th minute free that was initially allowed, then disallowed and was again awarded following a review of HawkEye at half time. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile

The use of Hawk-Eye in next Sunday’s All-Ireland hurling final remains in question, with the GAA awaiting the result of a technical report into the error that occurred during Saturday’s All-Ireland semi-final between Galway and Derry.

The score detection technology was stood down at half-time during the match after it adjudged a shot from Shane Walsh to be wide despite TV replays showing it sailed comfortably between the posts.

The error was rectified at half-time and the score was registered.

Afterwards, the GAA issued a statement in which it confirmed that Hawkeye would not be used for yesterday’s second semi-final between Dublin and Kerry.

Is there a problem with HawkEye? Shane Walsh's free late in the half was deemed wide by the technology at Croke Park, but the replay would suggest otherwise

https://t.co/AhGH0dO2Ff

https://t.co/ced90fBubg

https://t.co/2SRRKdgjzu pic.twitter.com/NAimqXO9P2 — The Sunday Game (@TheSundayGame) July 9, 2022

“The GAA can confirm that score detection technology will not be in use for tomorrow’s two games at Croke Park,” it read.

“A full review of the technology will take place in the coming week.”

Croke Park are understood to have requested a report into the mistake from Hawk-Eye Innovations, the company behind the technology and are due to make a decision in the next 24 hours on whether or not it will be in use next Sunday.