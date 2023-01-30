A screen grab of the All-Ireland SFC Club final between Kilmacud Crokes and Glen, showing 16 Crokes players on the pitch

A decision on the outcome of a Central Competition Controls Committee meeting tonight to consider an objection and counter-objection to the result of the All-Ireland Club Senior Football final between Kilmacud Crokes and Glen is not expected until around lunchtime on Tuesday.

Representatives of both clubs were in Croke Park tonight to present their case after Glen's objection to the presence of 16 Kilmacud Crokes players on the field for a brief period was countered by Crokes late last week.

Crokes won the game by two points but had 16 players on the field for the last attack after Conor Casey replaced Dara Mullin who did not immediately go off.

CCCC are to consider the evidence presented before a decision is reached with the expectation that it will be conveyed to both clubs sometime before lunch tomorrow.

The handling of the substitutions of the match officials and their awareness of the extra man was expected to be a key factor in the evidence presented.

The indications are that Crokes would not be amenable to a replay if it was ordered on foot of the Glen objection but that position has yet to be publicly stated.

CCCC have three options available to them, to fine, order a replay or forfeiture of the game.