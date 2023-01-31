You can only imagine the shock felt by Pádraig Harrington when Andy McFee, then the European Tour’s director, approach him on the Sunday morning of the final round of the 2000 Benson and Hedges golf tournament to tell him he was being disqualified for failing to sign his card on the opening day.

Harrington had shot a 64 on the Thursday that helped him to a five-shot lead going into that final round, placing one hand on the trophy.

But it came to light that his playing partner on that first day Michael Campbell had signed his name in both the player and marker boxes and Harrington made the assumption that one of the signatures was his.

Apparently the error was only noticed when the Belfry Club, where the tournament was being played, went to frame the card.

It was costly for Harrington, then 28, as he missed out on the biggest professional win of his career up to that point, not to mention the £166,000 in prize money and the ranking points.

Naturally devastated, he still accepted it with the good grace that has been the hallmark of a career that soared to great heights in the decade that followed. There was no avenue to appeal.

Rules were rules. A signature had no material impact on any shot he had played during that opening round but it was his responsibility to sign off on each of those 64 shots afterwards, to declare them in order. That wasn’t down to anyone in the score hut afterwards to point it out.

There could be no yield on certification. A card with proper signature was like a sworn affidavit.

The blessing for Harrington was that there was another tournament the following week and every other week after that, if he wanted. He never made the same error again and it has only happened intermittently since.

There’s not an All-Ireland club football final for Kilmacud Crokes every week and like Harrington all those years ago they’ll be sickened by the news conveyed to them at a little before 11.0am on Tuesday morning.

The All-Ireland club title that they had shown such resolve to win after the heartbreak of losing the way they did to Kilcoo almost 12 months earlier, was officially up for grabs again.

Glen’s objection to the presence of a 16th Kilmacud Crokes player on the field for the last passage of play, when the Derry side took a short ’45, was upheld by the GAA’s Central Competitions Control Committee, who had met both sides on Monday night for half-an-hour before deliberating themselves.

The time the 16th man Dara Mullin spent on the field was short, the impact of his presence was minimal, if anything, and Glen, in truth, can’t play the injustice card.

But once their objection was lodged, the ordering of a replay was always the likely outcome.

The CCCC, with the future safeguarding of the rules of specification around playing numbers and substitutions in mind, couldn’t have done it any other way.

It was more about that than any perceived Glen grievance.

To have allowed the result of the premier club game on the calendar to stand with this hanging over it would have transmitted the wrong signal down the line and left it open to abuse and exploitation.

If the biggest club can get away with it on the biggest day? Responsibility lies with teams to have the correct number of players on the field even if some culpability lies with the match officials for not ordering a retake of the ’45 when it became apparent.

But the upshot will be a more carefully observed substitution process, entry and exit properly in sync, and an increased onus on teams to ensure the substituted player comes off.

Like the signed golf card and the consequences of that as experienced by a future three-time Major winner, it will be an imperative from now on for every team, irrespective of grade or code.

The title is not lost on them but the suggestion is that they are not amenable to playing a replay, not a position that has been publicly stated it should be pointed out.

Such sentiments can change however and the decision, in the cold light of day on Tuesday, could prompt anger and a different mindset.

This was their title. Deep down Glen will know that too. But Crokes pay a price that must be seen in the context of the Association’s greater good. Finding a potential replay date will be difficult.

Saturday week is the ideal window with no football league that weekend but an appeal and possible Disputes Resolution Authority date for Crokes would push this into the weekend and beyond, too late for that fixture.

Beyond that the league intensifies and windows of opportunities lessen.

St Patrick’s Day, falling on a Friday this year, would be an option but so close to the start of the provincial championships.

There must be the prospect that the Andy Merrigan Cup may not have a home for the foreseeable future.