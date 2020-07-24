| 13.2°C Dublin

'We were on the back foot. So much so that, at the end of the match, I thought it was a draw'

Dublin - Class of '95

Pat O'Neill led Dublin to an All-Ireland title in his final season in charge in 1995.

Pat O'Neill led Dublin to an All-Ireland title in his final season in charge in 1995. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Frank Roche Email

WHEN the final whistle sounded, Pat O’Neill was cursing the outcome and already plotting for the replay.

Except there was no replay. Tyrone’s last-gasp 'equaliser' had never been awarded in the first place.

"We were defending. We were on the back foot," O’Neill recalls. "So much so that, at the end of the match, I thought it was a draw.