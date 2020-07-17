| 14.9°C Dublin

'There was my age. How I played. How I looked' - Jason Sherlock on the summer that changed his life forever

Dublin – The Class of 95

Jason Sherlock won an All-Ireland in his first year on the Dublin panel in 1995. David Maher/SPORTSFILE Expand

Jason Sherlock won an All-Ireland in his first year on the Dublin panel in 1995. David Maher/SPORTSFILE

Conor McKeon

THE best comparison he can draw now, relatively speaking, is Shane O’Donnell.

Before the 2013 All-Ireland hurling final replay, there was no Shane O’Donnell. At least not in the collective Irish sporting consciousness.

For a short while afterwards, there was only Shane O’Donnell.