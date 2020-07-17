| 14.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

The man who missed out: the Dublin star, his injury nightmare and the All-Ireland medal that got away

Dublin – The Class of 95

Jack Sheedy won an All-Star with Dublin in 1994 but missed out on the breakthrough the following year through injury. Picture Credit; Ray McManus/SPORTSFILE Expand

Close

Jack Sheedy won an All-Star with Dublin in 1994 but missed out on the breakthrough the following year through injury. Picture Credit; Ray McManus/SPORTSFILE

Jack Sheedy won an All-Star with Dublin in 1994 but missed out on the breakthrough the following year through injury. Picture Credit; Ray McManus/SPORTSFILE

SPORTSFILE

Jack Sheedy won an All-Star with Dublin in 1994 but missed out on the breakthrough the following year through injury. Picture Credit; Ray McManus/SPORTSFILE

Conor McKeon Twitter Email

UNIVERSALLY accepted wisdom about cruciate ligament injuries says that there’s no particularly good time to get one.

There are, however, worse moments than others. Ask Jack Sheedy.

He did his in May of 1995.