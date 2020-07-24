| 13.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

The legends, the youngsters and the messers - Paul Curran on the Dublin All-Ireland winners of 1995

Dublin - The Class of '95

Paul Curran was a key member of the Dublin team that won an All-Ireland title in 1995. Picture credit; Ray McManus / SPORTSFILE Expand

Close

Paul Curran was a key member of the Dublin team that won an All-Ireland title in 1995. Picture credit; Ray McManus / SPORTSFILE

Paul Curran was a key member of the Dublin team that won an All-Ireland title in 1995. Picture credit; Ray McManus / SPORTSFILE

Paul Curran was a key member of the Dublin team that won an All-Ireland title in 1995. Picture credit; Ray McManus / SPORTSFILE

Paul Curran

One of the stars of 1995, Paul Curran, paints pen-pictures of his fellow heroes who brought the Sam Maguire back to the capital after an absence of 12 years

ALL-IRELAND titles are hard to win.

The present group of Dublin footballers have been on an extraordinary run, winning all seven finals contested in the last nine years. An extraordinary achievement from an extraordinary group of players.