| 13.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

The glory of '95, the death of his brother Jim and the 'sliding doors' moment - Brian Stynes' Dublin journey

Dublin - The Class of '95

Brian Stynes in action for Dublin and with his brother and AFL legend Jim Stynes. Expand

Close

Brian Stynes in action for Dublin and with his brother and AFL legend Jim Stynes.

Brian Stynes in action for Dublin and with his brother and AFL legend Jim Stynes.

Brian Stynes in action for Dublin and with his brother and AFL legend Jim Stynes.

Frank Roche Email

BY now, it’s fair to assume, Brian Stynes is half-Aussie. He has spent more of his adult life Down Under than in downtown Dublin.

His legendary big brother, the late Jim Stynes, was an Aussie Rules icon while his other siblings and parents have all resettled in the Melbourne area.

Now park that intro and remember this: the life of Brian will be forever tangled up in blue. In the story of ’95.