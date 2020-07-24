| 13.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

'Mother Theresa's death was page two... I was page one' - meet the ex-Dublin star who fought back from the brink

Dublin - Class of '95

Keith Galvin won an All-Ireland with Dublin as a 20-year-old before having a brush with death in 1997. Expand

Close

Keith Galvin won an All-Ireland with Dublin as a 20-year-old before having a brush with death in 1997.

Keith Galvin won an All-Ireland with Dublin as a 20-year-old before having a brush with death in 1997.

Keith Galvin won an All-Ireland with Dublin as a 20-year-old before having a brush with death in 1997.

Conor McKeon Twitter Email

KEITH GALVIN won his All-Ireland as the 20-year-old with the barely teenage features playing in an unfamiliar position during the long, hot summer of 1995.

Later that year, he was there in a dressing-room in Parnell Park when Mickey Whelan, by way of introducing himself to the team he had just inherited, declared that they’d won their All-Ireland with "one of the worst full-back lines" he’d ever seen, of which Galvin himself was a member.

They are the second and third most dramatic things that have happened to Keith Galvin.