'I just wanted to get out of Croke Park as quickly as possible' - the day Dublin ended Colm O'Rourke's career

DUBLIN and Meath had been dominating Leinster for over a decade before the teams met in the final for the seventh time in ten years in 1995.

Memories of the epic four-in-a-row of 1991 were still fresh in the minds of both supporters and players.

In that gripping saga four years earlier, after three drawn games, two of which included extra-time, as the advantage swayed one way and then the other, Dublin appeared to have won this mighty test as they led by three points with just a minute left on the clock.

But it was Meath who triumphed thanks to a late goal by Kevin Foley, the only goal he ever scored for Meath, and a winning point from another unlikely scorer, David Beggy.

Meath went on to secure Leinster honours that year, a feat they wouldn’t repeat for five years.

Dublin went on a surge the following year beating Kildare in the final.

They repeated the punishment of the Lilywhites again in the 1993 final before beating Meath by a point (1-9 to 1-8) in ‘94.

Meath manager Seán Boylan had been shuffling his squad, introducing younger players to a team that won the League in ’94.

While Enda McManus, Graham Geraghty and Trevor Giles were settling in nicely going into the summer of 1995, the Dunboyne maestro still included a number of dependable old warhorses in the ranks, among them Martin O’Connell, PJ Gillic, Brian Stafford and the iconic Royal figurehead Colm O’Rourke.

Many of these athletes knew they were beginning to creak.

O’Rourke says, "1995 was going to be my last year come hell or high water."

The Skryne man had two ribs broken in the 1994 Leinster final clash with Dublin.

When Meath tamely surrendered their National League title the explanation as outlined by Graham Geraghty was, "We were all focussed on that elusive Leinster title."

The championship campaign started with a promising win against Offaly on a blustery wet day in Navan.

O’Rourke was brought on as a sub in the second half and linked up with a pass from Brian Stafford which saw him score a goal as well as two points in Meath’s tally of 1-15 to 1-5.

Two weeks later, when Meath went to Pearse Park, O’Rourke scored another 1-2 against a dishevelled Longford who managed just 0-10 against Meath’s 4-15.

A goal and two points seemed to be O’Rourke’s magic number that summer as he put the same score past Wicklow when the sides met in the semi-final in Portlaoise at the start of July.

Meath looked sharp that day and rattled up 3-14 to Wicklow’s 0-9.

On the other side of the draw, Dublin had a quarter-final win against Louth before beating Laois in the provincial semi-final. Dublin’s combined score for the two games was 1-32.

The final was set for July 30 and, having scored a total of 8-44 in three matches, Meath were approaching the occasion in an optimistic frame of mind.

O’Rourke, however, having began his championship career 20 years earlier, had a sixth sense, a footballing sense, that, maybe, things weren’t 100 per cent right.

For starters, there had been a poor display in a challenge match against Tyrone which caused some disquiet.

And O’Rourke had been concussed in a club league match against Dunderry a few weeks earlier.

Meath captain O’Connell was concerned that, unlike with Boylan’s earlier Meath squad, there didn’t appear to be a range of subs who could make an impact off the bench.

As Geraghty has recalled, "The spirit was fairly good in the camp. Things got even better when we trounced the opposition in the early rounds. That was fairly impressive stuff and showed we meant business."

"Our mindset was that this was a game where we could give them a good beating," recalls Colm Coyle. "The game was pretty close up until Paul Clarke got the goal."

While Giles felt the team had a nice blend of youth and experience, Geraghty was more bullish ahead of the showdown with the Dubs.

"Our confidence was sky high as this is what we had been setting our sights on," he said. "We were so desperate to put right the mistake that cost us dear the previous year."

Only the most foolhardy were predicting the result as referee Pat Casserly threw in the ball. Even the most gifted fortune-teller would have been hard pressed to foresee the eventual outcome that followed.

There wasn’t a minute on the clock when John McDermott lofted a booming point for the Royals.

But that was as good as it got for Meath in the first half which saw Dublin rattle off eight points to lead by four at half-time.

Given that Meath and Dublin encounters of that era tended to be close fought affairs, there was no shock when Meath found the Dublin net early in the second half with an equalising goal from Evan Kelly.

Next up was Graham Geraghty with a point to give Meath a slender lead.

But Dublin were dominating the one-on-one battles and had reestablished a three-point lead before a point effort dropping short from Jason Sherlock was met by the right fist of Paul Clarke.

It was the Whitehall Colmcille player’s personal Hand of God moment as his fisted effort sailed under the bar beyond the reach of Meath goalie Conor Martin. With just over 20 minutes of play left, Dublin were determined to hold their six-point lead.

They shrugged off Meath’s attempted fightback and stretched their lead out to a ten-point triumph.

"We were absolutely devastated," admitted Geraghty. "It was our heaviest loss to Dublin since 1980."

"From Seán Boylan’s first encounter with Dublin in 1983, when Dublin won in extra-time in a replay, right up to that game in ’95, the aggregate score was pretty even," says Coyle.

"The matches were always close. The margin of that defeat was great in inspiring us to come back."

The clinical nature of the defeat gave the Meath panel plenty to think about.

Tommy Dowd reckons Meath weren’t bad value that day.

"It wasn’t that Meath were that bad a team" he recalls. "Just that Dublin got their chances and took every one of them."

"The hammering that day just signalled that a change was needed to refresh the team," says Coyle. "And a lot of fellas fell on their sword after that match."

"Colm O’Rourke, Brian Stafford and PJ Gillic stepped away," he recalls. "I was going to go myself but I was talking to Martin O’Connell and we said, ‘That’ll leave nobody’. So that was why we hung on."

In the aftermath of the defeat by Dublin, a new Meath team was born. Twenty years after his championship debut, the final whistle had blown for Colm O’Rourke.

“That Leinster final was one of the few humiliations I have suffered in a really big game with Meath,” O’Rourke admits.

"There was no last, lingering look at the pitch in Croke Park that day in July 1995, even though I knew it was the last championship match I was going to play there.

"I just wanted to get out of it as quickly as possible."

"We lost Colm O’Rourke," recalled Giles. "He was probably our best player in the ’95 final. So we had to change our game a lot, restructure the team."

"The younger guys then just took ownership of it,” notes Coyle.

"I don’t think they would have if some of the more senior players had stayed on."

"That bunch of Dublin players deserved to win the top prize because they’d been knocking on the door for a few years and had maybe been a bit unlucky," adds Coyle. "They could have won more. They were a very good team. And they’re all great lads."

A revamped Meath team went on to edge past Dublin in the Leinster final the following year and surprise many by winning the All Ireland.

The catalyst for that success was the stinging ten-point defeat by Dublin in the summer of 1995.

