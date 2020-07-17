| 14.9°C Dublin

How Dublin's 'class of 95' lead the way in inter-county managers

Jim Gavin (right) and Dessie Farrell are two of many managers to emerge from Dublin's 1995 All-Ireland-winning team. Image credit: Sportsfile. Expand

Conor McKeon

THERE’S a passage in Dessie Farrell’s autobiography Tangled Up In Blue that portrays the image of Jim Gavin: inscrutable Dublin manager, 2013 to ’19.

It pertains to the aftermath of an All-Ireland quarter-final replay against Donegal in 2002, Tommy Lyons’ first season as manager.

Dublin won easily to set up a semi-final with Armagh, an extension of their rehabilitative first summer under Lyons that already, had yielded a first Leinster title in seven years.