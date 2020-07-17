How Dublin's 'class of 95' lead the way in inter-county managers

THERE’S a passage in Dessie Farrell’s autobiography Tangled Up In Blue that portrays the image of Jim Gavin: inscrutable Dublin manager, 2013 to ’19.

It pertains to the aftermath of an All-Ireland quarter-final replay against Donegal in 2002, Tommy Lyons’ first season as manager.

Dublin won easily to set up a semi-final with Armagh, an extension of their rehabilitative first summer under Lyons that already, had yielded a first Leinster title in seven years.

The sun shone on all corners of Croke Park that evening.

Donegal, who had threatened to halt Dublin’s renaissance six days before, had been emphatically dispatched.

The Dubs were back in an All-Ireland race. Swagger reapplied.

It was an intoxicating summer for the capital’s football supporters.

Far from fearing the crackling ‘hype’ around his young team, Lyons managed in that first year to tap it for use it as a sort of renewable energy source.

Dublin played some thrillingly direct, fast-paced football. Such outward expressions of identity had helped solder a new bond with their public.

Maybe the team were energised by that reconnection. Or perhaps it was the fact that they had just made an All-Ireland semi-final for the first time since 1995.

But afterwards, some of the Dublin players set off on an impromptu victory parade around Croke Park, inhaling all the adulation the evening had to offer.

In his book, Farrell admitted that this "dubious lap of honour" had annoyed him, but his reaction was only in the ha’penny place compared to Gavin’s.

"If I was annoyed, Jim Gavin lost the plot all together," Farrell wrote.

The current Dublin manager then recalled how Gavin had "seen the lap on a television adjacent to the dressing room," and then "stormed back in, throwing bandages and water bottles around the place.

"What in the name of Jayzus is going on?" he raged. "You’d swear we won something."

The image of an incandescent Gavin flinging medical paraphernalia around a dressing room is a jarring juxtaposition to his modern demeanour as the steely-eyed strategist, too deeply absorbed in the minutiae of making strategic decisions on big days in Croke Park to allow his heart stray above normal resting pulse.

By then, Gavin had played his last match for Dublin.

He didn’t know it at the time, but Lyons would quietly usher him and Declan Darcy out of his panel before the beginning of the following season and into coaching roles with the county’s under-21s.

Just 14 months later, he and Darcy would coach Dublin to their first All-Ireland title at that grade, thus beginning one of the great managerial/coaching careers ever in Gaelic games.

How much Gavin’s formative experience as a Dublin footballer shaped him as a manager is open to interpretation.

After succeeding Pat Gilroy in 2012, Gavin used to regularly note how ‘you lose far more in sport than you ever win’ when interviewed.

He stopped using that phrase around 2015, approximately the same time it began to look likely that his stint as manager of the Dublin footballers would be the inverse of his time as a player.

Gavin is, clearly, the outstanding managerial product of the All-Ireland winning team of 1995.

But so too is he one of many.

Indeed the legacy of Pat O’Neill’s team – a far less celebrated bunch nationally at the time of their success than those who won before and after them in blue and navy – has grown exponentially over the past 15 years.

Arguably, their contribution to Dublin football now rivals that of the iconic, ground-breaking team of the 1970s of which O’Neill was a member himself, albeit in a different context. Between them, Farrell, Gavin and Gilroy (all, incidentally, born within four months of one another in 1971) have contributed to seven All-Ireland senior titles, five All-Ireland U-21s and a single success at minor grade to the capital.

Tom Carr, who retired prior to the 1995 success but had been one of the team’s leaders during the painful failures that preceded it, also managed Dublin between 1998 and 2001.

Some, like Jason Sherlock, Mick Deegan, Paul Clarke and now Mick Galvin, have been important parts of coaching and backroom set-ups through all that success.

Others have worn the bainisteoir bib elsewhere.

In total, six of the squad have managed at senior inter-county level.

John O’Leary was over Wicklow in 2002, Paul Bealin managed Westmeath, Carlow and Wexford, while Jack Sheedy, an injured panel member in ’95, was in charge of Longford between 2013 and ’15.

By way of relevant comparison, only one player from the Meath team that succeeded Dublin in 1996 as Leinster and All-Ireland titles has so far taken a county team – Colm Coyle, who managed both Monaghan and Meath.

Even the accepted greatest football team of all time – Mick O’Dwyer’s Kerry side of the seventies/eighties – can’t compete with such managerial output.

Paidí Ó Sé, Micky ‘Ned’ O’Sullivan and ‘Ogie’ Moran have all managed Kerry, the latter two in the doomed, immediate post-Micko years.

Ó Sé then followed O’Dwyer into Leinster, winning the 2004 provincial title, Westmeath’s only success, before vacating a year later.

He also managed Clare.

Jack O’Shea had a two-year spell with Mayo while Mickey ‘Ned’ was five years with Limerick, where they played in two Munster senior championship finals.

Some All-Ireland winning groups of the nineties have made significant contributions to inter-county manager-dom.

Four of the Down team of 1991; Paddy O’Rourke, Eamon Burns, Ross Carr and James McCartan would manage the Mourne county over the following 20 years.

The 1992 Donegal team spawned future inter-county managers in John Joe Doherty, Declan Bonner, Jim McGuinness (all Donegal), Martin McHugh (Cavan) and Charlie Mulgrew (Fermanagh).

But in the basic metrics of numbers and trophies, no football team can match the Dublin squad of 1995 for involvement in their post-playing years.

What isn’t immediately clear is whether there was some element of their shared experience that compelled so many to prolong their inter-county involvement after retirement.

But it stands to reason that the trauma of the defeats in the seasons immediately prior to 1995 and the failure to win another Leinster title for seven years after it might leave some with a lingering sense of underachievement.

For his part, O’Neill, who began the 1995 succession chain when he suggested Gilroy would make a good replacement for Paul ‘Pillar’ Caffrey in 2008, felt the men in question already possessed the characteristics required to be a successful manager.

"Engineers have mathematical brains," he observed of Gilroy.

"They have naturally a logical and logistical approach to stuff. And Pat had that.

"And the same in Jim Gavin’s case. Airline pilots are trained that way.

"Everything is system-driven. And if something is not working, it has to be optimised.

"And Dessie was one of the leaders of that team. He had a calm air about him. That is a help when it comes to decision-making."

Twenty-five years after their only All-Ireland title together, the class of ’95’s contribution to Dublin football continues to swell.