Four years in purgatory: How All-Ireland heartbreak inspired Dublin veterans to finally get over the line

Dublin – The Class of 95

Dublin suffered years of All-Ireland heartbreak before finally triumphing against Tyrone in 1995 (left). Image: Sportsfile. Expand

Dublin suffered years of All-Ireland heartbreak before finally triumphing against Tyrone in 1995 (left). Image: Sportsfile.

Frank Roche Email

"The final whistle sounded on Dublin’s fourth serious failure in as many years. I had now landed the hat-trick. We could have already eclipsed our illustrious forebears from the seventies by this stage but, instead, we were ultimate failures. The decade of the Duds."

Dessie Farrell from his autobiography, Tangled Up in Blue

The Decade of the Duds: a very different time to the indomitable decade just left behind. In the long dark winter of 1994, as a wounded dressing-room sifted through the déjà vu of another doomed All-Ireland quest, there must surely have been at least some sense of fatalism.