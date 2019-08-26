All roads lead to Croke Park and all this week we will be looking back on the Decades of the Dubs.

All roads lead to Croke Park and all this week we will be looking back on the Decades of the Dubs.

Decades of the Dubs, the 50s and 60s: The icons who made a new blueprint for Dublin football

Today we focus on the 50s and 60s and the icons who made a new blueprint for Dublin football.

You can read the first magazine in one long-form read here:

And you can navigate to our Decades of the Dubs section right here to read the individual articles from a defining era.

And here is what we have yet to come on Independent.ie.

Wednesday: The 70s: How Dublin raised their game - and then fell into decline

Friday: The 80s and 90s: Hill Heroes - the highs and lows

And that's not all because after Sunday's All-Ireland final, The Herald and Independent.ie will bring you three more editions from the award-winning series as we focus on Dublin in the 00s and the modern-day greats who are chasing five-in-a-row.

GAA Newsletter





DECADES OF THE DUBS

The Herald won a prestigious GAA MacNamee Award for its three-part magazine series celebrating the Boys in Blue down through the years in 2018.

Covering the successes and failures of Dublin football teams from the 1950s to the 1990s, Decades Of The Dubs was credited as a comprehensive, informative and entertaining read.

The GAA National Communication and Media Awards are named after the late Padraig MacNamee, former president of the GAA, chairman of the GAA Commission (1969-1971) and member of the RTE authority.

They are presented annually in recognition of outstanding contributions made by individuals and association units in the area of media and communications.

Online Editors