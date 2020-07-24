| 13.2°C Dublin

Charlie Redmond: How my All-Ireland final red card changed the course of GAA history

Dublin - Class of '95

Charlie Redmond was sent off in the 1995 All-Ireland final - but it took him a few minutes to realise. Picture credit; David Maher / SPORTSFILE Expand

FEW enough people get a chance to say they changed the course of the GAA

But that’s just what I did in 1995 as the Dublin football team of the 1990s finally fell over the All-Ireland winning line.

Because of me, yellow cards and red ones, and there’s now black ones too, came into our world – as a result, of course, of my sending off in the 1995 final.