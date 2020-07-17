Celebrating a Wee triumph kickstarts Dublin's All-Ireland drive

Dublin opened their championship campaign in 1995 with an eight-point win over Louth in the Leinster quarter-final. Photo by Pat Cashman/Sportsfile

Dublin’s quest for a fourth successive provincial Championship began in earnest in Páirc Tailteann on the second Sunday in June and they did enough to see off a limited Louth by 0-19 to 2-5 in their Leinster SFC quarter-final in Navan.

The eight-point winning margin was a fair reflection of the control that the provincial holders exerted for the large part but a sloppy start to the second-half saw Louth plunder 1-2 without reply as they trimmed the deficit to just two points.

However, Dublin regained their authority without too much duress, kicking five points on the bounce, to reaffirm their control and had extended their lead by the final whistle thanks to late scores from Charlie Redmond and impressive debutant Keith Galvin.

Galvin was one of the bright spots on a mixed afternoon for Dublin with manager Pat O’Neill disappointed with a communal lack of sharpness in front of goal.

"Given the number of chances we created, we should have shot about 2-25 instead of 0-19. But it was encouraging that the lads showed themselves to be in great physical shape and that they overcame Louth’s advantage of having the previous championship game against Kildare," he said.

One would have anticipated Louth attempting to take advantage of any potential rustiness within the Dublin ranks but it was the Wee County that started in a less than precise manner as they ceded possession all too easily to their opponents.

As a result, Dublin were afforded the opportunity to ease their way into the tie with Redmond’s place-kicking ensuring the scoreboard kept ticking over as Louth struggled to make inroads against both the stiff breeze in their faces and a disciplined Dublin defence in which Dermot Deasy, Paul Curran and Keith Barr shone.

Despite being named at corner-back, Galvin spent the bulk of the evening tracing his man in the opposition’s half and he showed sufficient composure and skill on the ball in what was an encouraging opening salvo from the St Sylvester’s player.

Dublin’s other championship debutant was Jason Sherlock, who was introduced from the bench as early as the 20th minute, and it took just two minutes for him to make an impact as he was hauled down deep in enemy territory.

Paul Clarke was handed the responsibility of taking the resultant penalty and despite connecting well with his effort, Niall O’Donnell made a fine sprawling save low to his right to divert the ball past the upright.

Louth gained some encouragement from O’Donnell’s heroics and they received further motivation in the 26th minute when Gerry Curran’s quick free caught the Dublin defence napping as Cathal O’Hanlon pounced with a punched effort over the stranded John O’Leary.

Despite that setback, Dublin quickly set about erasing that concession with three points without reply before half-time ensuring a 0-11 to 1-1 interval advantage.

Paul Bealin and Brian Stynes had lorded possession around the middle third in the opening half but lost their way slightly upon the resumption as the Dubs were placed under concerted pressure by a reinvigorated Louth outfit.

Colin Kelly chipped over a brace of frees and a well-taken goal from Stefan White saw their deficit slashed to just two points but far from building on that positive foundation, their challenge petered out, much to the frustration of team captain Stephen Melia.

"Unfortunately, we took our foot off the pedal when we brought Dublin’s lead back to two points. After that, we were always chasing the game."

Dublin’s greater class became apparent in the final quarter as the likes of Clarke, Mick Galvin and Dessie Farrell began to impress up front and the outcome was never in doubt as Redmond took his personal tally to 0-9 by the final whistle.

In his Evening Herald column, Redmond was quick to accentuate the positives from the day although he was equally aware that the display was far from perfect with tougher challenges awaiting the team down the line.

"I was expecting a good performance but still I was surprised at how well we played at times.

"Everybody played their part and that is the best aspect of the performance.

"However, we know that there are still areas where we can improve on our game and we certainly won’t be resting on our laurels before we face Laois in three weeks’ time," added the Erin’s Isle sharpshooter.

Online Editors