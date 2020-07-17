A right Royal hammering sets Dublin on the way to September glory

THE Leinster final of 1995 will live long in the memory of Dublin supporters as their team delivered a performance of brilliance, particularly in the last 20 minutes, in accounting for their nearest and dearest rival Meath by 1-18 to 1-8 on July 30 in Croke Park.

The headline (Super Dubs Devour Meath) that accompanied Liam Horan’s match report in the Irish Independent the following day was as apt as it was succinct as Dublin’s fans experienced a rare but welcome sensation, namely enjoying the closing stages without fear of a Royal comeback.

From the first whistle, Dublin’s intensity proved too much for their opponents and apart from a brief period of Meath ascendancy that saw them briefly draw level through an Evan Kelly goal, before then edging one point ahead through Graham Geraghty, the Dubs were not to be denied as they outscored their neighbours by 1-9 to 0-1 in the concluding 20 minutes.

"We wanted to blow them away," said Paul Clarke, scorer of Dublin’s goal.

"That was our intention. It was so important. This is not about Meath. It’s about Dublin. It’s about four or five years of unfinished business.

"The intensity of our games with them (Meath) is unreal and, maybe, it rattled us before. This time we weren’t budging."

For Meath, their devastation at the final whistle was obvious with dejected manager Seán Boylan paying Dublin the ultimate compliment as he addressed the players in the champions’ dressing room.

"I’ve done me damndest to beat ye but I’ve been getting it wrong in the last few years.

"What can I say, ye gave us a lesson out there. What Pat (O’Neill) and the lads have put in with ye and the way that ye’re playing, it’s very hard to win an All-Ireland but ye can do it," added Boylan.

The fear for Meath in advance of the game was that they hadn’t faced a true test of their credentials, easily brushing aside Offaly, Longford and Wicklow en route to the decider and so it proved as they played second fiddle for the majority of the game.

The leadership offered by key personnel was absent on this occasion as Dublin possessed all those qualities, none more so than Paul Curran, whose performance from wing-back was as close to flawless as could be expected.

The likes of Clarke, Dessie Farrell and the returning Dermot Deasy were not far behind as Dublin forged an 0-8 to 0-4 interval advantage before Meath staged their inevitable but ultimately brief riposte.

A brace of PJ Gillic frees halved their deficit and the worst fears of Dublin’s supporters were realised soon after when Kelly ghosted in to meet Tommy Dowd’s perceptive pass with echoes of Kevin Foley’s heartbreaking goal in 1991 all too obvious.

However, while previous Dublin teams may well have crumbled at this concession, this particular vintage accepted Kelly’s goal as an invitation to raise their game to unprecedented levels, refusing to accept the fate that appeared destined for them.

Paddy Moran and Mick Deegan brought solidity and intelligence respectively to the back-line while Curran hared down under the Hogan Stand with increasing effectiveness.

Dublin’s attitude eclipsed that of their opponents and that quality was typified by Clarke as he chased what looked a relatively innocuous point attempt from Jason Sherlock to punch home athletically past Conor Martin for the game’s decisive score in the 59th minute.

From that juncture, Dublin piled on the pain with Farrell making life a misery for any Meath defender that he encountered in what was one of his most complete games in a Dublin jersey.

His three points from play barely reflected his influence from centre-forward while Redmond and Clarke finished with 0-7 and 1-2 respectively.

In addition to that, Jim Gavin’s return to the starting line-up added greater balance to the team and there was a more settled look to the side than at any other stage of the campaign.

Their thoughts could now turn to an All-Ireland semi-final clash with Cork with Páidí Ó Sé suitably impressed with the level of performance from Dublin on Leinster final day.

"This was the greatest display I’ve witnessed by the Dubs for a long time. Every single member of the Dublin team played well and when the pressure arrived, there were leaders everywhere.

"That spirit has been resurrected in this Dublin squad. After failing so close to home, they now look more likely to stay the distance. Last week, I felt Cork’s designs on this year’s crown were the most valid to date. Now my view has been tempered considerably," said Ó Sé.

