Dean Rock, the missed free and the 68th-minute moment that sums up Dublin's relentlessness

Joe Brolly

Joe Brolly says that Dean Rock's reaction to a missed free highlights Dublin's relentless pursuit of excellence. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile Expand

The fear beforehand was that this semi-final could be more one sided than Trump’s litigation

It was. Colm Cooper once remarked, "The most intimidating thing about Dublin is that they completely ignore you. It’s as if you weren’t even there."

We see this in the way they always steamroll underdogs, the key word being ‘always’. Matches against underdogs are the test of greatness, because they reveal any arrogance (We are better than them so we will beat them), complacency (They are not good enough to beat us) and their by-product, a lack of concentration. A good example of this was what happened to Kerry in Munster.

