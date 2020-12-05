The fear beforehand was that this semi-final could be more one sided than Trump’s litigation

It was. Colm Cooper once remarked, "The most intimidating thing about Dublin is that they completely ignore you. It’s as if you weren’t even there."

We see this in the way they always steamroll underdogs, the key word being ‘always’. Matches against underdogs are the test of greatness, because they reveal any arrogance (We are better than them so we will beat them), complacency (They are not good enough to beat us) and their by-product, a lack of concentration. A good example of this was what happened to Kerry in Munster.

This does not happen to Dublin. Their Leinster results were Dublin 0-22 Westmeath 0-11, Dublin 2-23 Laois 0-7, Dublin 3-21 Meath 0-9, an average of 27 points for and 9 points against. You may be thinking to yourself, "Ah come on Joe, this was only Westmeath, Laois and Meath." Which is precisely the way most people and most teams think. Not the Dubs.

Read More

It is their absolute concentration that separates them from the rest. They methodically dismantle the opposition kick-out, work tirelessly and cleverly to win their own kick-out (they lost one kick-out in this game), attack constantly (scored 1-24 and it could have been 4-24) and with incredible efficiency, and defend ingeniously and with a frenzy that verges on the manic. Their performances are masterpieces of concentration.

A good example of this is something that happened in the 68th minute of the Leinster final. Dublin were leading by 3-20 to 0-9. They won a free 25 metres out slightly to the right of the goals. Dean Rock went through his routine and, surprisingly, kicked it wide. Dean didn’t shrug his shoulders and smile as if to say no big deal, sure aren’t we 20 points up.

No, his body tensed in a sort of painful pose and he cursed himself. Twenty points ahead with the game long over, the greatest clutch free-taker the game has seen gave himself a furious talking to in the middle of the pitch. At the final whistle the camera went back on to him and there he was, still chastising himself. He was enraged at his lack of concentration. Enraged he had let himself and his teammates down.

Not bemused or with a 'how did that happen' expression. Instead, subjecting himself to the fiercely honest self-analysis that is the hallmark of truly great teams. He, and only he was at fault. There was no one else to blame. And no one else would be blamed. He would go back to the drawing board, work harder, concentrate better. Against Cavan he was impeccable with both feet, from play and frees.

In the Ulster final by contrast, Donegal succumbed to the favourites’ curse. When they went three up to recover from their early deficit you could see them thinking they had it under control now. But as Cavan stuck with them, tackling ferociously and playing with some adventure, they panicked and became a bag of nerves, exemplified by Jamie Brennan’s panicky second half shot straight at the 'keeper when the goal was at his mercy.

Dublin do not panic, because they are neither complacent nor arrogant. The underdog usually feels they will go harder than the favourite. Dublin, on top of all their other awesome attributes, hijack this emotion. It is they who go harder than you. Whether you are Laois or Leitrim or Mayo or Kerry. No complacency, no arrogance, no excuses, no blame. It is a cocoon of concentration that cannot be penetrated. Cavan played as well as they could and unlike Trump and Giuliani, there was no shame in their defeat. But whether the opposition play well or not is irrelevant. Dublin are playing a different game. Their own game. And it has absolutely nothing to do with anyone else.