Dean Rock: ‘That probably could be my last act playing for Dublin’

When Colm Basquel won a free deep in stoppage time, it left the stage to Dean Rock for the type of kick he has been nailing his entire career.

The Dublin veteran, 33, didn’t disappoint, bisecting the Hill 16 uprights to stretch his team two points clear of Kerry in the 76th minute.

Soon after, David Gough blew his whistle and Dublin were All-Ireland champions for the 31st time.

And afterwards, nursing a well-earned pint of the black stuff deep in the bowels of the Hogan Stand, Rock admitted that it might well prove to be his final kick in a Sky Blue jersey.

This proud owner of seven All-Ireland medals didn’t say so definitively, but he didn’t run away from the inevitable question either.

Rock is now a dad, father to one-year-old Sadie. He is getting married to Niamh McEvoy, herself a decorated former Dublin footballer, next month. He even has a stag to survive later this week.

“We’re going to Marbella on Thursday,” he said with a laugh. “We’ve Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday in Marbella so, yeah, Niamh will hopefully see me by Friday week for the wedding!”

For so many years during the years of plenty under Jim Gavin, Rock was the go-to marksman, the deadball assassin who memorably broke Mayo hearts while dodging flying GPS devices in 2017.

This year he has dutifully played the role of late impact sub - and if that late free proves his swansong, he certainly won’t complain. No longer son of Barney, his famous father now answers to the name dad of Deano.

“It’s a nice moment. It’s a totally different season this year for me in terms of being in and out of the team – but you have to accept it and that’s the way it is,” Rock reflected.

“Ultimately, that probably could be my last act playing for Dublin, so it’s certainly a nice way to go out. And my daughter’s first birthday as well today, so I was in a totally different place this time last year!

“Sadie was on the pitch - it was special. But look, I’m 33 now, had a fantastic career. We won’t write it off yet but, yeah, could be the last.”

He is asked about the post-comments of his skipper, Ballymun clubmate and friend, James McCarthy, suggesting that it wouldn’t be a bad way to go out. Had Rock made a decision in his own head?

“Look, the beauty of it now with the season is it probably only takes up maybe six months of your year,” he pointed out.

“Although it’s very intense and demanding at that time, you do have a bit more time for the family and different things as well.

“So, look, you just go back to the club and see what happens with the club championship. There could be a lot of celebrations to be done between now and then, but we’ll try and get back with the club the next couple of weeks and make a decision then.

“But yeah, to be honest, it probably would be my last act in that kick. So yeah, not everyone gets to go out on those terms.”

If that does indeed prove to be Rock’s swansong, he will be happy to leave Dublin GAA in a great place.

“That’s the thing you train for, that keeps you going throughout the year, that you know you’re going to get an opportunity at some stage,” he said. “And that’s what I’ve done in the last three games, I’ve been ready and whatever, scored 1-3 in those games. So you’re just trying to do what you can for the group, because you’re born with one family and then with life and experiences, particularly sport, you grow another family.

“And that’s what it feels like for me. And that’s why it was massive for Dublin GAA, as a whole, to win one more, particularly with that group of players that we have.

“It’s now the likes of Paddy Small, Seán Bugler, Evan Comerford, Lee Gannon – it’s their team now. Myself, James, Fento (Brian Fenton), Ciarán (Kilkenny), we’re hanging on their coattails now.

“So it’s up to them now to go on. They’ve experienced it now and, from my experience, when you get a taste of it, you don’t ever want to let it go again. So it’s probably a warning for the rest of the country that those boys in there are very hungry, and ready to kick on again. So another six-in-a-row hopefully!”