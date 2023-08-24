Dean Rock ponders Dublin future: ‘Physically I think I can go to the well again. But it’s just the mental side of it’

Andrew Conway (Ireland and Munster Rugby), Sarah Rowe (Mayo LGFA, Bohemian FC, and Collingwood AFLW) and Dean Rock (Dublin GAA) will put their speed and kicking skills to the test against NCAA standards.

Dean Rock won’t be rushing into any retirement decision as the Dublin veteran weighs up the pros and cons of prolonging his decorated inter-county career.

The eight-time Celtic Cross winner, 33, had sounded close to calling time on his Sky Blue career on the night of their redemptive All-Ireland triumph against Kerry at the end of July.

“That probably could be my last act playing for Dublin, so it’s certainly a nice way to go out,” he told reporters that evening, having kicked the final free as an impact sub in a dramatic two-point victory.

But fast-forward three-and-a-half weeks, and Rock was today weighing up his options and – if anything – actively contemplating thoughts of going again next season.

The Ballymun sharpshooter has been on a post-All-Ireland roller coaster, going on his stag, marrying former Dublin ladies football star Niamh McEvoy 12 days after the final, and now reimmersing himself in another Kickhams club campaign.

Looking ahead to what 2024 might hold in store, he reckoned the body would be up to another year with Dublin, but it was more a question of having the mentality and will to recommit.

“Obviously there was a huge amount of emotion after the game. I think everyone could see that we put a huge amount into this year,” he said of this year’s All-Ireland.

“We attached a lot of emotion to it. After the game, they’re the sort of conversations that pop up around retirement and will I go again?

“But as it settles down a little bit, my own plans pretty much are just to go back to the club now and see what happens over the next couple of weeks.

“Try and win this Saturday (against Templeogue Synge Street at O’Toole Park) and keep the championship run going for ourselves. And then just weigh things up as the year goes on. Have conversations with those you trust most, from a players and management perspective. And then just make a decision on it.”

Today's Sports News in 90 Seconds - 24th August

Speaking at a Budweiser Combine event, ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic at the Aviva Stadium this Saturday, Rock reflected: “Look, we’re the other side of 30 now, a lot of us, and this year took a lot out of a lot of players because we put so much time and effort into it.

“But it’s certainly something that - physically - I think I can do and go to the well again. But it’s just the mental side of it, and then your family life and everything else.

“We won’t make any decisions yet. It’s a quick season nowadays, it’s only six months or thereabouts really, so it probably does give you an opportunity to maybe play a little bit longer. But we’ll see.”

So nothing definitive?

“Not for now!” he concluded. “We’ll see how the club game goes on Saturday, I might have a different answer for you!”