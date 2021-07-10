| 11.2°C Dublin

Dazzler Darren is liberated in another mismatch

Joe Brolly

McCurry's skills lifted from under the blanket for Tyrone as Kerry’s stroll against Tipperary highlights the farce that is the championship

Tyrone's Darren McCurry scored 0-10 against Cavan. Photo: Sportsfile Expand

Mayo County Board are on the hunt for a new kit-van manufacturer after their recent security lapse at Markievicz Park. Indeed, serious questions are being asked at board level after a second major security failure in the space of just six months.

In spite of being fitted with the latest anti-infrared and anti-motion detector systems, the plot to smuggle personnel into the game against Sligo was undone when an official heard a loud sneeze as the van passed through the gates. When he asked for the rear doors to be opened, the intruder was located, sitting in the rear with a Mayo jersey draped over his face, eyes watering. Hay fever can be a bitch.

It is understood the Mayo County Board are now consulting with the Colombian cartels, whose anti-detection methods include hidden, lead-lined anti-allergenic compartments which can hold up to three people. Alternative solutions put forward included entering the pitch dressed as a charity panto horse, hiding on the pitch overnight under an astroturf blanket, or dressing as gardaí.

