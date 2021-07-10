Dazzler Darren is liberated in another mismatch

Mayo County Board are on the hunt for a new kit-van manufacturer after their recent security lapse at Markievicz Park. Indeed, serious questions are being asked at board level after a second major security failure in the space of just six months.

In spite of being fitted with the latest anti-infrared and anti-motion detector systems, the plot to smuggle personnel into the game against Sligo was undone when an official heard a loud sneeze as the van passed through the gates. When he asked for the rear doors to be opened, the intruder was located, sitting in the rear with a Mayo jersey draped over his face, eyes watering. Hay fever can be a bitch.

It is understood the Mayo County Board are now consulting with the Colombian cartels, whose anti-detection methods include hidden, lead-lined anti-allergenic compartments which can hold up to three people. Alternative solutions put forward included entering the pitch dressed as a charity panto horse, hiding on the pitch overnight under an astroturf blanket, or dressing as gardaí.

And so, to yesterday . . .

Sky Presenter: How will Cavan beat Tyrone?

Jimmy: Mickey will have a plan for Tyrone. You can be sure of that.

Presenter: What is his plan Kieran?

Kieran: I do give them a chance. They had a few injuries in the league. Lost their first game to Fermanagh. Then, lost by two points to Derry. Massive result for Wicklow which flummoxed us. Cavan have seen this Tyrone game coming a long way down the tracks. They’ll feel they owe Tyrone one. Mickey will be hoping that he’ll be able to get them going for the big game.

That’s a plan?

As it turns out, no plan materialised. In the first 10 minutes, Tyrone kicked the ball more than they have in the last 10 years. Darren McCurry, a bit player under Mickey Harte, was quite brilliant.

Q. Where has he been before now? A. Labouring in the heart of the blanket defence.

For three years under Harte, the Dazzler didn’t get a championship start. What was the point? But here, with Tyrone kicking the ball early and long, he dazzled. His strength, awareness, dummy solos, balance, two great feet and laser finishing ruined Cavan. He finished with 0-10, 0-5 from play. Gaelic football can be liberating.

Half-time: Cavan four points down.

Jimmy: Cavan need to get the first third and the last third right.

Presenter: The middle third?

Jimmy: The middle third is the most important area for them to get right.

All Mickey Graham had to do at half-time was to introduce a completely new game plan for every part of the field. Let’s say two minutes to get into the changing room. Three minutes for drinking water and peeing and getting a breather. Two to get back out on the field. Leaving eight minutes for a new masterplan. Mickey must have run out of time.

In the 47th minute, Cathal McShane returned and within 60 seconds had kicked a beautiful point. Tiernan McCann came on and thankfully got through to the end without anyone touching his magnificent hair. Ronan McNamee was harshly sent off by David Gough in the 52nd minute for pushing his opponent in the face with his palm.

At the risk of getting sacked (again) I am going to respectfully suggest that David got this wrong. It made no difference, Tyrone coasting to a simple seven-point win.

Next up, Kerry v Tipp. The second mismatch of the day, and umpteenth mismatch of what the GAA humorously calls ‘The Championship’. Watching Peter Canavan swiftly moving arrows and circles and beams of light over the screen at high speed reminded me of the crew of the Starship Enterprise when a Klingon warship hoves into view.

Peter: Tipperary will take some hope from Clare’s performance two weeks ago.

Sky Presenter: Jim?

Jimmy: I agree with Peter.

Which was somewhat flummoxing. I had watched that game. Or had I? I googled it to be sure and there it was. Kerry 3-22, Clare 1-11. A 17-point defeat for Clare brings hope?

After 14 minutes, Gavin White careered through the Tipperary defence and hand-passed to Clifford junior who drove it to the net. In that second, hope died. At the first water break Kerry were six up.

Jimmy: Tipperary are asking a different question of Kerry today.

What that question might be was left to our imagination. Can we go home now?



By half-time it was eight points and you could hear the seagulls. Kieran said that the Tipperary keeper needed to kick the ball out quicker. Jimmy agreed, “absolutely”. Peter then swooped in, arrows, circles and beams of light filling the big screen as the Klingons opened up with their phasers.

The only notable events of the second half were that Tipp went down to 13 men after a red, then a black card and that David Clifford kicked a wide.

There was only the 11 points in it, which will give hope to Kerry’s Munster final opponents.

The performance of the day came from the Derry minors, who cruised past Meath in the All-Ireland semi-final with a dominant, mature performance. Having gone two points down after a dodgy penalty decision, they played superb team football, bewildering Meath with their subtle inter passing and selflessness.

As Larry Bird said: “It’s amazing what you can accomplish when no one cares who gets the credit.”

At the start of the season, I gave a talk and held a Q&A session with the Derry squad. A few weeks later, I had a similar session with the Meath minors. Coincidence? I am considering becoming a performance guru, urging teams and players to be the best version of themselves and dazzling them with arrows, circles and beams of light.