It would be absolutely fair to suggest that myself and the Dublin management team had contrasting appraisals of the value I brought to the team in my last couple of years.

Either they were blind or I was deluded. I never figured out which.

Pace wouldn’t have been my thing to begin with but clearly, as you shuffle towards your mid-thirties, haring around Croke Park after a corner-forward with ants in his pants isn’t an option.

Me?

I foresaw a sort of hybrid between the Colm Cavanagh/Cian O’Sullivan roles for my final sups of the ‘Last of the Summer Wine’. A gentle step towards semi-retirement. You can call it a ‘sweeper’ if you like, but I prefer Libero.

In this new role, I’d sit back and luxuriate in my inherent game intelligence, reading where the next opposition attack was coming from. I’d scan and quickly calculate which member of our full-back line was most vulnerable, then anticipate the danger and cut it out before it even presented itself.

‘The Ballymun Baresi’, they’d call me.

I imagined great, high-fetched intercepts. Opposition inside forwards left clutching at thin air. Midfielders looking like they’d been mugged. Audible gasps from all four corners of Croke Park at my ninja-like stealth.

Then, in possession, I’d move us quickly – always artistically – on to the front foot. Like all the great playmakers, I’d calmly glance up and, with Matrix-like vision, foresee a run before it started. Then I’d thread the eye of a needle. Ping one on the chest of a forward in copious time and space from 70 yards.

You’re welcome, Con.

Think late-era Andrea Pirlo without the vineyard.

Only occasionally, when absolutely necessary, I’d stroll forward after the lads had prodded and pressed without finding an opening to float one over with the outside of my boot, turning to jog back into position before the arc of the kick had reached its apex.

‘Bend It Like Philly.’

Would you believe that management saw it differently?

Sixty-eight minutes on the clock. We’re ahead. Opposition throw some lummox in at full-forward to try and sumo in a goal.

‘Right so, Philly. Get in there and wrestle yer man.’

Look, you do what you have to do for your team. But sometimes, it’s hard to get away from the feeling you’ve been stereotyped.

In fairness to management, it was an area where we needed a plan.

Many felt we’d struggle after Rory O’Carroll left us in 2015. We kept hearing about it and it could, very easily, have become a self-fulfilling prophecy.

In the end, it was just wishful thinking.

There’s no big secret to stopping a big man.

You get one player tight in behind him and one in front. Everyone gets their feet planted and maintains a strong body position.

Even if he wins it, we’re close enough and strong enough to bottle him up.

When you’re defending a lead late in a match, there’s plenty of spare hands around to sweep up any breaks.

In the very odd situation, a referee (or that rarest of species: a proactive umpire) is already watching you before the ball comes in and deems one of the 20-odd mini fouls committed by one of the players sufficient to award a penalty.

But it’s not common so we took our chances. We had all the big men lumber in to us at one stage or another: Donaghy, Tommy Walsh, Michael Murphy, without any of them leaving with what they came for.

Colm Cavanagh got the wrong side of me in the last few minutes of the 2018 final and managed to win Tyrone a penalty.

But for all the tactics that were tried against us, the pay-off was minimal.

Generally, we took it as tacit admission of desperation on the part of the opposition.

For us, the inside backs, it was nearly a signal.

‘One last push here, lads.’

The big full-forward who actually did the most damage against us was Seán Quigley from Fermanagh who somehow got away with bundling Stephen Cluxton over the line for a goal in 2015 and ended up with 1-4 from play.

But more often, it’s a waste of a player.

Because if it poses a question for the team on the receiving end, it does likewise for the manager who has these type of players in their squad.

Nowadays, quick ball into an inside man only works when there’s no sweeper back or you catch a team on the break.

Only on the rarest of instances will a team force a goal going direct late in a game when they’re behind.

Remember that goal David Clifford got against Monaghan in Clones in 2018?

Yes, Kerry were chasing it and they kicked it in long. But Clifford had to snap a shot away under intense pressure at a ridiculous angle to get it.

We won eight All-Irelands without having what you’d call a target man.

By now, Declan Bonner, Glenn Ryan and Pádraic Joyce will all know exactly what they want from Michael Murphy, Daniel Flynn and Damien Comer over the next 24 hours. Much of it will have little to do with standing on the edge of the opposition square.

They’re an interesting mix of styles and skills. But all three would have made brilliant pure target men a generation ago.

They’re a nightmare if you’re left one-on-one in space with any sort of decent supply of ball. Effectively unstoppable.

Murphy is the biggest and the strongest but Comer and Flynn are more explosive.

Murphy is the best footballer of the three. He has the highest game intelligence, he’s a leader and he strikes the ball superbly, cleanly and with minimal back lift, so he’s hard to block.

But the greatest damage he ever did to us was out around midfield in the 2014 All-Ireland semi-final as a kick-out target.

He’s also the worst tackler – not just of the three players mentioned here, but of every footballer in Ireland.

Say what you like about Michael Murphy, but he tackles like a demented octopus.

He’s all hands and arms but he knows how to slow down an opposition move by conceding a free and then play the innocent with the referee.

Watch how many fouls he commits in Clones tomorrow to the card count.

Flynn has an amazing repertoire of kicks. There was a clip that did the rounds last year of him scoring an outrageous point for his club off the outside of his boot, from an angle, running at full pace.

The level of difficulty is off the charts and there’s only a minuscule number of players in the country who have the skill levels and could have executed that score.

Comer, even though he’s the shortest of the three, is actually the best in the air. At least in the context of trying to force a goal.

He’s the one I’d throw in there because he has a great spring and he keeps moving. He doesn’t just stand there.

That’s the hardest thing to mark: a player who hangs five or so yards outside the square and then makes a last-second burst and connects with the ball at its highest point.

Benny Coulter was a brilliant example of that skill.

But what all three have in common is the place they’re easiest to stop is standing still in front of a full-back waiting for a dropping ball.

If it’s not coming in at an angle, if the full-back doesn’t have to adjust their feet and body position, the delivery must be at the perfect height and the right trajectory.

Then the catch has to be at its highest point and the full-forward must enact the smoothest of movements, just to get any sort of shot away.

In a big match situation, with bodies everywhere and a team sitting deep, that’s not an easy move to pull off. That’s when you know the game is almost up.

It’s last resort. Desperation time.

The odds of a goal falling out of the sky for the full-forward now are tiny.

Especially when he’s got some headcase sent in there just to wrestle with him who thinks he’s Andrea Pirlo.



