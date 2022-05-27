| 15.2°C Dublin

Days of deploying the big target man are numbered

Philly McMahon

Expert View

Dublin players Philly McMahon and Rory O'Carroll wrestle with Kerry's Kieran Donaghy during the 2015 All-Ireland SFC final in Croke Park. Photo: David Maher/Sportsfile Expand

Dublin players Philly McMahon and Rory O'Carroll wrestle with Kerry's Kieran Donaghy during the 2015 All-Ireland SFC final in Croke Park. Photo: David Maher/Sportsfile

It would be absolutely fair to suggest that myself and the Dublin management team had contrasting appraisals of the value I brought to the team in my last couple of years.

Either they were blind or I was deluded. I never figured out which.

