Davy Burke is the new Roscommon senior football boss having been ratified on a three-year term tonight.

The Kildare native, who famously led the Lilies to All-Ireland U-20 glory in 2018, pips Brendan Hackett to the post as he has his second stint at senior inter-county management following a successful two seasons with Wicklow.

Burke, who managed Kildare club side Sarsfields this year and led them to Kildare SFC honours in 2019, will be joined by Donegal All-Ireland SFC winner Mark McHugh as part of his management ticket as he leads the Rossies into Division 1 next year.

Burke replaces Anthony Cunningham in the Roscommon hot-seat after the Galway native, who guided the Rossies to Connacht SFC glory in 2019, stepped down in the wake of their All-Ireland Qualifier defeat to Clare this year.

Burke was ratified at a meeting of the Roscommon County Board tonight with chairperson Brian Carroll hailing the appointment of the Confey native, who will be the youngest inter-county manager in the 2023 championship.

“Roscommon GAA are absolutely delighted with the appointment. Davy Burke is a young enthusiastic manager who has gained much experience in his managerial career through club, college and county," Carroll said.

The remainder of Burke's backroom team will be announced in the coming days while Roscommon GAA expressed their thanks to the the selection committee for their diligence throughout the 12-week process.