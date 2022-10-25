Davy Burke and Brendan Hackett in frame for Roscommon football job

Roscommon will unveil their new senior football boss tomorrow night with a decision to be made between Brendan Hackett and Davy Burke.

Hackett had appeared to be the favourite over the weekend but Burke has apparently bolstered his backroom team to give Roscommon’s kingmakers food for thought ahead of their ratification meeting.

The process has been exhaustive since Anthony Cunningham’s departure at the beginning of August and in recent weeks the names of former Westmeath, Offaly and Laois manager Tom Cribbin and former Meath All-Ireland winner Bernard Flynn have been linked with the role.

Read More

Burke, Kildare’s 2018 All-Ireland-winning U-20 manager, had a productive two years with Wicklow and also managed Sarsfields to a Kildare title in 2019.

Hackett managed Ballymun Kickhams to the Dublin SFC title in 2020 and had a progressive three years with the Kildare minors between 2014 and 2016, winning two Leinster titles.

His last senior inter-county management experience did not go well, however, as a Westmeath team already in freefall lost all seven Division 2 games in 2010 before he departed without being in charge for a championship game.