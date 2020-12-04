David Power names unchanged team as Tipperary attempt to bridge century gap

Alan Campbell of Tipperary, wearing the number 2 jersey as worn by Michael Hogan on Bloody Sunday, after the Munster Final win over Cork at Páirc Uí Chaoimh. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Tipperary, bidding to reach their first final since they defeated Dublin to win the 1920 All-Ireland decider, have named an unchanged side for Sunday’s semi-final showdown with Mayo.

That was Tipperary’s fourth All-Ireland senior football title and on the way they defeated Mayo by 1-5 to 1-0 in a campaign which was concluded in 1922.

David Power and his men, who have added Jack Kennedy to the subs’ bench with his brothers Conal and Colman starting, would dearly love to repeat that success and push on from their 0-17 to 0-14 Munster final win over Cork.

Mayo were pushed all the way when they met in 2016 at the same stage before James Horan’s men advanced by 2-13 to 0-14. They are now looking to reach their fifth final in nine years as they continue their search for their first title since 1951.

Tipperary: E Comerford; A Campbell, J Feehan, C O’Shaughnessy; B Maher, K Fahey, R Kiely; S O’Brien, L Casey; C O’Riordan, M Quinlivan, Conal Kennedy; B Fox, C Sweeney, Colman Kennedy. Subs: M O’Reilly, T Fitzgerald, D Brennan, E Moloney, P Looram, P Feehan, J Kennedy, P Austin, J Lonergan, M Stokes, L Boland.

Online Editors