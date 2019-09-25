David Power confirmed as Tipperary senior football manager

David Power was been confirmed as the new Tipperary senior football manager.

Power has been appointed on a two-year term ahead of the new season.

He brought the Premier County to a 2011 All-Ireland minor title win over Dublin.

Power takes the reigns over from Liam Kearns who stepped down last June after Tipp endured a disappointing campaign with relegation from the Allianz National League Division Three.

Online Editors