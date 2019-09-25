Sport Gaelic Football

Wednesday 25 September 2019

David Power confirmed as Tipperary senior football manager

New Tipperary senior football boss David Power
New Tipperary senior football boss David Power

Independent.ie Sportsdesk

David Power was been confirmed as the new Tipperary senior football manager.

Power has been appointed on a two-year term ahead of the new season.

He brought the Premier County to a 2011 All-Ireland minor title win over Dublin.

Power takes the reigns over from Liam Kearns who stepped down last June after Tipp endured a disappointing campaign with relegation from the Allianz National League Division Three.

GAA Newsletter

Expert GAA analysis straight to your inbox.

Online Editors

Related Content

The Throw-In: 'Jim Gavin has achieved what Mick O'Dwyer and Brian Cody couldn't do'

In association with Bord Gáis Energy

Also in Sport