David Power confirmed as Tipperary senior football manager
David Power was been confirmed as the new Tipperary senior football manager.
Power has been appointed on a two-year term ahead of the new season.
He brought the Premier County to a 2011 All-Ireland minor title win over Dublin.
Power takes the reigns over from Liam Kearns who stepped down last June after Tipp endured a disappointing campaign with relegation from the Allianz National League Division Three.
