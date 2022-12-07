David Moran not rushing into Kerry call as sights fixed on success with O’Rahillys

David Moran of Kerins O’Rahillys, pictured today ahead of the AIB Munster Club SFC final against Newcastle West, which takes place this Saturday at Páirc Uí Rinn

David Moran won’t be rushing into any decision on his Kerry future as he focusses instead on chasing a first provincial title with his club.

The long-serving midfielder, 34, remains undecided about his next inter-county step, but he has the perfect excuse for prevarication: this Saturday evening in Páirc Uí Rinn, Kerins O’Rahillys will face Newcastle West in the AIB Munster club SFC decider.

Moran lost a Munster final with O’Rahillys 13 years ago, and they only qualified for this year’s campaign on foot of winning the Kerry senior club championship, as county champions East Kerry are a divisional side and therefore ineligible.

The three-time All-Ireland medallist is still “not really” clear in his mind about what 2023 holds. “I have spoken to Jack (O’Connor), I just said I will play with the club and I don’t know how long that will go on, hopefully it will be for another while,” he explained.

“I will take Christmas and we will put it down over Christmas or early in the New Year. That is where I went with it.”

Moran started this year’s All-Ireland decider against Galway but was replaced at half-time. Speaking at an AIB club promotion today, he was asked if the current club run could influence his decision about whether to attempt one more season with Kerry.

"Last year I was very iffy about going back,” he admitted. “But the fact that I was playing right up until December (with O’Rahillys) was a huge plus, because it wasn't as if I had finished in October and had two months off trying to keep myself ticking over.

“At my age it's very difficult to take a huge period out, and then go back in to try and go through pre-season or inter-county training and trying to get the body to hold up.

“Apart from getting to the level of guys who are maybe seven, eight or 10 years younger, trying to stay injury-free is probably even a bigger challenge. The fact that I was playing right up to December, I got injured and I was going to have to do the rehab to get back anyway, that played a big part.

“So to answer your question, yes - in the sense that I'm still playing at the moment and still staying fit and stuff. That's probably an advantage, or maybe it's just keeping that decision open as opposed to if I was finished two months ago it might be a very easy decision."

Moran was sent off as O’Rahillys edged past Éire Óg of Ennis at the semi-final stage, but he’s eligible for Saturday’s final (7.30pm, live on TG4) as his dismissal followed two yellow cards.