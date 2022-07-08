David Moran is still the man in the middle for Kerry

After Kerry’s runaway Allianz Division 1 league win over Monaghan in Inniskeen in late February, Jack O’Connor mused about the venue and his mixed relationship with it.

Eleven years earlier, he recalled, David Moran had torn a cruciate ligament there in one of Kerry’s last regulation league matches, putting him out for the rest of the season.

It had, reckoned O’Connor now all those years later, “possibly” cost Kerry the subsequent championship, taking a little of the heat off referee Joe McQuillan who has been in Kingdom crosshairs ever since.

Remember that year, the one when the genie got out of the bottle, which Kerry have not been able to put back in?

It was, in its own right, a revealing take on Moran’s potential influence at the time. He had only started one championship game prior to that injury, the 2010 Munster semi-final replay win over Cork. His other nine appearances had been as a substitute, Séamus Scanlon and Mike Quirke being the preferred axis in 2010 after Darragh Ó Sé had retired.

But in that 2011 league campaign, Moran was beginning to put down firmer roots as one of those anchor midfielders that Kerry football teams have historically had as a pillar of any team, a thread that had run almost consistently for half-a-century through Mick O’Connell, Jack O’Shea and Ó Sé.

O’Connor sensed what could be coming when struck by the first of a sequence of bad injuries.

He wouldn’t start him again until two weeks ago when, faced with an injury to Jack Barry and Stefan Okunbor only making the bench for the first time since a shoulder injury sustained in January, they had to rip up their best made plans for him.

“We didn’t think there were 70 minutes in him,” acknowledged O’Connor after the eight-point win over Mayo. “He thought so himself by the way and he proved it out there. It’s a great asset.”

Indeed it is, as Moran’s influence had been profound, the contribution of two points complementing an afternoon of simple efficiency, give and takes and kick-passes into the corners to set Kerry on their way.

Near the end, as Lee Keegan was punting a ball into the danger zone, the game long past Mayo’s reach, Moran positioned himself in front of Shane Ryan and was advancing to intercept the kick when one of his colleagues beat him to it. Still, it was the intent that counted and where he had parked himself to head off the danger, the sort of leadership and calm authority that Galway are in need of when opponents are breathing down their necks down the home straight.

All that coming off the back of his latest serious injury setback last December when he tore his adductor muscle in the early stages of Kerins O’Rahillys’ all-Tralee Kerry county final against Austin Stacks.

Surgery wasn’t required but an extended rest period took him out of all eight league games and consequently teed him up for impact roles off the bench against Cork and Limerick.

Missing league action is something he has become quite accustomed to in the latter end of his career. In the last five years the number of games he has played amounts to 10, including those as a substitute. He has been used sparingly when it has mattered least and perhaps that’s why, after all these years, there was still a spring in his step the last day.

You could say that Moran is now in the fourth phase of his career. The first, short-lived, ended that day in Inniskeen in 2011. He had been climbing steadily for the previous four years, a graduate of Kerry’s last All-Ireland U-20-winning team in 2008, eager to make his presence felt in seasoned company. Ó Sé didn’t take kindly to that eagerness during a 2008 training match when the grizzled veteran snapped at the attention, delivering, as Colm Cooper put it in his autobiography, a “right clip that just seemed bang out of order.

“He’d have had big time for David but maybe that was partly his way of putting down a marker too to the new midfielder. Only one big buck in this town.” But Moran showed that day he could give and take.

A second cruciate ligament tear, just as he had recovered from the first, while training with his club in preparation for a return with Kerry in the league in early 2012, put him out for another year while that return was further delayed by a retina problem and he only got back late in the 2013 championship.

Since then he has reserved some of his best displays for games against Mayo. The 2014 drawn All-Ireland semi-final and replay were his signature days but the 2019 All-Ireland ‘Super 8s’ game in Killarney was almost as towering as he dominated the skies to put such pressure on David Clarke’s kick-out.

Against Dublin, though, influence hasn’t been as profound. The 2015 All-Ireland final felt like a sliding doors moment. Moran had come into that game as the pre-eminent midfielder in the game, his displays against Cork in two Munster finals and against Kildare putting him on course for a second successive All-Star. But in the end the order had tilted towards a 22-year-old Brian Fenton, such was his dominance.

Moran did claw some ground back in the 2016 All-Ireland semi-final after a shaky start and in the years that followed it was Jack Barry who was deployed for shadowing duties on Fenton.

If he could revisit a couple of moments in his career they’d surely come from the 2019 All-Ireland drawn final and replay, having possession stripped from his grasp in one moment that led to Dublin’s equaliser and then his futile chase to catch a goal-bound Eoin Murchan from the second-half throw-in the next day, a “sickener personally” for him as he admitted himself in 2020.

Poor decisions in possession framed the end of the 2020 Munster semi-final behind closed doors against Cork and that probably rounded off a third phase.

But his value and importance to Kerry, has been in evidence on their last two championship visits to Croke Park. David Clifford’s absence for extra-time against Tyrone last August is a big reference point to that day but Moran was missing for those two 10-minute periods too, having had a superb 70 minutes or so.

His ability is unquestionable but maybe its his perseverance, that willingness to dust himself down and keep going against the challenges that he has met is now his greatest asset.

Enough to force Kerry to redraw advance plans.