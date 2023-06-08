David Gough outlines frustrations over criticism he received for awarding Kerry a penalty against Cork

Top football referee David Gough has outlined his frustration at the discourse surrounding his decision to award Kerry a penalty in last week’s All-Ireland SFC clash between the Kingdom and Cork in Pairc Ui Chaoimh.

The Meath whistler awarded the spot kick after Sean Powter fouled Paul Geaney. The incident took place outside the area but on the basis that the foul denied a goalscoring opportunity, Gough awarded the penalty and sent Powter to the sin-bin as per rule in what was a crucial moment in the game.

Speaking to the media as part of SuperValu’s ‘Wear with Pride’ Laces campaign, Gough revealed that the decision had been ruled correct in a review in Croke Park.

“The narrative that came from it after the game was that, well, certainly people in the press box didn't know why I had given the penalty,” Gough said.

“They weren't 100% sure of the new rule. I had explained it to the Cork players on the field who had no issues with what had happened once it was explained to them. After the match, (Cork manager) John Cleary approached me to give out, he said he had seen it and it was outside the box and there was no way it was a penalty.

"That was his narrative. When I explained what had actually happened, that it was a black card and a goalscoring opportunity, I then have to go and listen to him on Radio 1 changing his argument from 'it's never a penalty' to 'it's never a goal scoring opportunity'.

Referee and LGBTQ+ advocate David Gough at the launch of SuperValu’s ‘Wear with Pride’ Laces campaign

"I found that very difficult to take. I have a decision to make on the field. I get one look at it in normal time. I have watched it back, it has been analysed by the referees in Croke Park last night and it was 100% the correct decision.”